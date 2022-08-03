Read on www.iowa.media
Related
iowa.media
HENDRICKSON: Reviving Civic Education in Iowa
If anything good has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic it is the growing awareness by parents across the nation about what is being taught in schools. This is especially true concerning civic education. For decades a crisis has existed over the decline of civic education. Numerous surveys and studies have shown that at all grade levels, including higher education, students do not have an adequate understanding of American history, American government, or Western civilization. Reform is needed to strengthen civic education in Iowa schools and the National Association of Scholars has issued social studies standards—a guide for curriculum in each classroom—that will help improve civic education in Iowa. American Birthright: The Civic Alliances Model K-12 Social Studies Standards is a guide to help improve standards in civic education.
iowa.media
IOWA SALES TAX FREE SHOPPING WEEKEND STARTS FRIDAY
BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPERS WILL GET A BIT OF A BREAK WHEN THE ANNUAL TAX FREE WEEKEND STARTS FRIDAY. IOWA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE SPOKESMAN, JOHN FULLER SAYS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY YOU MAY PURCHASE CLOTHING AND SHOES TAX-FREE. TAXFREE1 OC……..:PAY SALES TAX” :24. FULLER SAYS THE SALES TAX HOLIDAY ALSO...
iowa.media
DNR issues 10 toxic beach warnings for August 5-11
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
iowa.media
Gov. Reynolds proclaims August ‘Adolescent Immunization Awareness Month’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation delegating August as Adolescent Immunization Awareness Month. The proclamation states the CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend “safe and effective” immunizations for kids through 18 years old against “several different vaccine-preventable diseases, including influenza, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV and meningitis.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iowa.media
FATAL MOPED ACCIDENT NEAR SHELDON, IOWA
A TEENAGE MOPED DRIVER HAS DIED AFTER AN ACCIDENT IN NORTHWEST IOWA WEDNESDAY. SCOTT VAN AARTSEN REPORTS:. The post FATAL MOPED ACCIDENT NEAR SHELDON, IOWA appeared first on KSCJ 1360.
iowa.media
Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law
Planned Parenthood officials have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion. The Iowa Supreme Court on June 14 allowed the law to go into effect, reversing a...
iowa.media
Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop 24-hour abortion waiting period case
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they are dropping their lawsuit challenging Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period for abortions. (Photo by ericsphotography/Getty Images) Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa have decided to drop the lawsuit on Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period law for abortions to focus on fighting more stringent abortion restrictions.
iowa.media
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided. The post NEBRASKA STATE PATROL...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iowa.media
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
iowa.media
Muscatine County burglary suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
A Muscatine County burglary suspect has been taken into custody on the east coast. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Michael Santiago was arrested without incident by U.S. Marshalls in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Friday. Investigators say they found Santiago thanks to an anonymous tip. Last month the...
Comments / 0