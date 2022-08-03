ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

109th District House candidates respond to primary results

Mich. (WLUC) - Two women will face off in November for the 109th State House District seat. With 53% of the vote on the Republican primary side, Melody Wagner defeated Ron Gray. With 55% of the vote, Democrat Jenn Hill won her primary against Joe Boogren. Hill says she is...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Great Lakes Sports Commission searchs for Executive Director

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Sports Commission (GLSC) with the mission of promoting Michigan as a premier destination for recreation, sports, and tourism, is seeking an executive director. GLSC is searching for someone who sees sports as a powerful economic engine and will lead as a community champion to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
WLUC

Forsyth Public Library hosts ‘Science in the Park’

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County kids learned about science in a different way Wednesday. The Forsyth Public Library hosted Science in the Park to end its summer reading program. Marquette County kids conducted a variety of experiments, such as making ink float on water, putting Mentos in Diet Coke and making a baking soda and vinegar volcano.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
WLUC

MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Experts are encouraging Michiganders to be mindful during warmer weather about leaving pets alone in a parked car. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said it is critical for residents to protect their pets. “Generally, even when temperatures feel...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Man arrested for OUI after single-car rollover crash in Wells Township

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs - 3rd offense following a single-car rollover crash on Danforth Road early Wednesday morning. Escanaba Public Safety identified the driver as Fred Arthur Patterson. Public Safety says officers responded to the crash around 12:54...
ESCANABA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy