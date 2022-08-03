Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
‘A fast three months’ ahead as Tudor Dixon will face Gov. Whitmer in November
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - State Republicans are looking forward to November’s election, as the GOP now has its nominee in the race for governor. Tudor Dixon will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. She won the primary by a 19-percentage point margin over the second-place candidate. “It is...
109th District House candidates respond to primary results
Mich. (WLUC) - Two women will face off in November for the 109th State House District seat. With 53% of the vote on the Republican primary side, Melody Wagner defeated Ron Gray. With 55% of the vote, Democrat Jenn Hill won her primary against Joe Boogren. Hill says she is...
Whitmer: ‘We are going to court today to defend legal abortion in Michigan’
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her legal team are going to court Wednesday to defend legal abortion in Michigan. On Wednesday morning the governor said, “I will keep fighting like hell to keep abortion safe and legal in Michigan.”. On Monday, the Oakland County Circuit Court...
Great Lakes Sports Commission searchs for Executive Director
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Sports Commission (GLSC) with the mission of promoting Michigan as a premier destination for recreation, sports, and tourism, is seeking an executive director. GLSC is searching for someone who sees sports as a powerful economic engine and will lead as a community champion to...
Attorney for Oxford parents: Security guard was present during shooting but failed to act
OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - The attorney for the parents of students killed in the Oxford High School mass shooting announced Wednesday they are seeking to expand their lawsuit to include a security guard stationed at the school. The decision was made after reviewing the footage of the guard’s actions on that day.
Michigan Farm Bureau partners with University of Michigan for UP food insecurity study
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families in rural Michigan have faced new financial obstacles since the pandemic. The Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) says around one in four children have experienced food insecurity in the state since 2020. Knowing this, MFB has helped create programs to combat the symptoms. Food insecurity is...
Forsyth Public Library hosts ‘Science in the Park’
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County kids learned about science in a different way Wednesday. The Forsyth Public Library hosted Science in the Park to end its summer reading program. Marquette County kids conducted a variety of experiments, such as making ink float on water, putting Mentos in Diet Coke and making a baking soda and vinegar volcano.
Dodgeville woman arrested as part of ongoing meth investigation
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On August 3, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 33-year-old woman from Dodgeville. She is being charged with one count of of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony, and one count of Delivery of Adderall, a 7 year felony.
MDARD: Never leave pets alone in parked car, especially in warm weather
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Experts are encouraging Michiganders to be mindful during warmer weather about leaving pets alone in a parked car. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said it is critical for residents to protect their pets. “Generally, even when temperatures feel...
Man arrested for OUI after single-car rollover crash in Wells Township
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs - 3rd offense following a single-car rollover crash on Danforth Road early Wednesday morning. Escanaba Public Safety identified the driver as Fred Arthur Patterson. Public Safety says officers responded to the crash around 12:54...
