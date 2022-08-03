One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia. The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO