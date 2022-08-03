ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

Poor Sleep Found To Be Associated With Reduced Cognitive Function

The study adds to the body of evidence concerning the relationship between sleep and cognition. A new study found that among a sample of low-income African American individuals, more fragmented sleep and longer stretches of wakefulness after bedtime were related to inferior cognitive function, such as poor attention. Researchers from...
MedPage Today

Black, Hispanic Dementia Patients Less Likely to Choose Hospice at End of Life

Black and Hispanic patients with dementia were less likely to use hospice care at the end of life, but more likely to use emergency department (ED) and inpatient services, according to a cohort study of Medicare beneficiaries. Among over 5,000 decedents, 38.2% of Black patients and 42.9% of Hispanic patients...
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia

Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
psychologytoday.com

3 Themes Found in the Dreams of Anxious People

Research shows that being chased is a dream topic that is more prevalent in anxiety patients. Anxiety patients can find themselves in a negative feedback loop where disturbing dreams worsen their anxiety, which then cause similar dreams. Anxiety patients are more likely to analyze and deconstruct their dreams. A new...
NBC News

Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?

One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia. The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.
Medical News Today

New study investigates which activities are tied to a lower dementia risk

Researchers investigated the effects of different kinds of physical and mental activity on dementia risk. They found that activities including frequent exercise, household chores, and daily visits to family and friends reduce the likelihood of developing dementia, regardless of genetic risk. They concluded that physical and mental activity could be...
MedPage Today

Regular Exercise Program May Stall Cognitive Decline

Sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment who engaged in regular exercise for a year maintained their cognition without decline, topline data from the EXERT trial showed. Older adults who engaged in either moderate intensity aerobic training or stretching, balance, and range-of-motion exercises for 12 months showed no change...
MedPage Today

Most COVID-Related Smell, Taste Dysfunction Resolved at 2 Years

Most patients with smell or taste dysfunction related to COVID-19 reported complete recovery of their senses at 2 years, according to a cross-sectional survey conducted in Italy. Among 119 patients with smell or taste dysfunction within 4 weeks of COVID onset, 88.2% reported complete resolution at 2 years, 9.2% reported...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find Psychedelic Mushroom Microdoses Can Improve Mood and Mental-Health

Psychedelic microdosers noted multiple improvements compared to non-microdosing peers. Further evidence of the therapeutic potential of microdosing has been revealed by the latest research to examine how tiny amounts of psychedelics can impact mental health. In the study, which was recently published in Nature-Scientific Reports, 953 people taking regular small...
nypressnews.com

Mild exercise halts cognitive decline in people at risk of Alzheimer’s

For people with mild cognitive impairment, stretching or other light exercise for just 2 hours a week can prevent further cognitive decline. For older people with mild cognitive impairment, just 2 hours of low-intensity exercise a week may be enough to halt further cognitive decline. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) refers...
MedicalXpress

Behavioral intervention reduces depression and anxiety in adults with obesity

Results from a pilot clinical trial show that among a racially and ethnically diverse cohort of adults who were obese and depressed, an integrated behavioral intervention was more effective than usual care at reducing depression and associated anxiety symptoms than it was at promoting weight loss. Using functional brain imaging,...
Psych Centra

What It's Like to Live with Schizophrenia

Living with schizophrenia brings a unique set of challenges. With support and strong coping skills, daily life can flow more easily. Until just decades ago, the majority of people diagnosed with schizophrenia lived the rest of their lives inside a psychiatric hospital. In most cases, remission was considered an impossibility, and hospital residents were only allowed to leave if family members accepted responsibility for them.
neurologylive.com

Risk of Incident Dementia Influenced by Apathy, Cognitive Status, and APOE Genotype in Mild Behavioral Impairment

Effect modification by cognitive status and APOE genotype revealed greater effects of mild behavioral impairment with apathy in those who had normal cognition or in non-APOE ɛ4 groups. Following a cohort of dementia-free participants from the National Alzheimer Coordinating Center, findings showed that the presence of apathy in those...
neurologylive.com

Cognition and Fall Risk Improved in Alzheimer Disease Following Exercise Program

All severities of Alzheimer disease showed statistically significant benefits from the exercise program relative to controls, with more mild groups demonstrating the most improvement. Using a 10-week modified fall risk remediation group exercise program, research showed that older adults with Alzheimer disease (AD) identified as at risk of falls by...
MedPage Today

Acupuncture May Help Reduce Urinary Incontinence Episodes, Symptoms in Women

Acupuncture reduced episodes and symptoms of urinary incontinence in women, according to a meta-analysis of 10 clinical studies. Various forms of acupuncture significantly reduced episodes of stress urinary incontinence (SUI, P<0.00001), episodes and symptoms of urge urinary incontinence (UUI, P=0.01 to P<0.0001), and resulted in higher rates of patient-reported SUI cure (P=0.0007). The benefits came from comparisons of acupuncture with sham procedures, pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT), and medication for incontinence.
MedicalXpress

Children's headaches and mental health worsened during pandemic

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many pediatric patients who suffer from headaches have experienced more frequent headaches and worsening anxiety and mood, and a new study finds links to stress, decreased physical activity and increased screen time. The findings, published in the Journal of Child Neurology, showed that...
