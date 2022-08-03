Read on www.medpagetoday.com
scitechdaily.com
Poor Sleep Found To Be Associated With Reduced Cognitive Function
The study adds to the body of evidence concerning the relationship between sleep and cognition. A new study found that among a sample of low-income African American individuals, more fragmented sleep and longer stretches of wakefulness after bedtime were related to inferior cognitive function, such as poor attention. Researchers from...
MedPage Today
Black, Hispanic Dementia Patients Less Likely to Choose Hospice at End of Life
Black and Hispanic patients with dementia were less likely to use hospice care at the end of life, but more likely to use emergency department (ED) and inpatient services, according to a cohort study of Medicare beneficiaries. Among over 5,000 decedents, 38.2% of Black patients and 42.9% of Hispanic patients...
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
psychologytoday.com
3 Themes Found in the Dreams of Anxious People
Research shows that being chased is a dream topic that is more prevalent in anxiety patients. Anxiety patients can find themselves in a negative feedback loop where disturbing dreams worsen their anxiety, which then cause similar dreams. Anxiety patients are more likely to analyze and deconstruct their dreams. A new...
nypressnews.com
Dementia warning: New study links popular UK drink to ‘poorer cognitive performance’
Dementia is a general term for symptoms associated with progressive brain decline. Age is the preeminent risk factor for dementia, which does not augur well for the coming decades, when millions will enter old age. However, ageing may be inevitable but dementia is not. And there are proven ways to modify your risk of brain decline.
Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?
One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia. The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.
Medical News Today
New study investigates which activities are tied to a lower dementia risk
Researchers investigated the effects of different kinds of physical and mental activity on dementia risk. They found that activities including frequent exercise, household chores, and daily visits to family and friends reduce the likelihood of developing dementia, regardless of genetic risk. They concluded that physical and mental activity could be...
MedPage Today
Regular Exercise Program May Stall Cognitive Decline
Sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment who engaged in regular exercise for a year maintained their cognition without decline, topline data from the EXERT trial showed. Older adults who engaged in either moderate intensity aerobic training or stretching, balance, and range-of-motion exercises for 12 months showed no change...
MedPage Today
Most COVID-Related Smell, Taste Dysfunction Resolved at 2 Years
Most patients with smell or taste dysfunction related to COVID-19 reported complete recovery of their senses at 2 years, according to a cross-sectional survey conducted in Italy. Among 119 patients with smell or taste dysfunction within 4 weeks of COVID onset, 88.2% reported complete resolution at 2 years, 9.2% reported...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find Psychedelic Mushroom Microdoses Can Improve Mood and Mental-Health
Psychedelic microdosers noted multiple improvements compared to non-microdosing peers. Further evidence of the therapeutic potential of microdosing has been revealed by the latest research to examine how tiny amounts of psychedelics can impact mental health. In the study, which was recently published in Nature-Scientific Reports, 953 people taking regular small...
New Research Shows Psychoactive Brew Ayahuasca Improves Mood and Wellbeing
Ayahuasca is a psychedelic drink that's been used for hundreds of years in South America for ritual purposes. A new study suggests ayahuasca usage is linked to physical and mental health benefits, as well as overall better quality of life. Advocates hope research like this will help lawmakers, health professionals,...
nypressnews.com
Mild exercise halts cognitive decline in people at risk of Alzheimer’s
For people with mild cognitive impairment, stretching or other light exercise for just 2 hours a week can prevent further cognitive decline. For older people with mild cognitive impairment, just 2 hours of low-intensity exercise a week may be enough to halt further cognitive decline. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) refers...
MedicalXpress
Behavioral intervention reduces depression and anxiety in adults with obesity
Results from a pilot clinical trial show that among a racially and ethnically diverse cohort of adults who were obese and depressed, an integrated behavioral intervention was more effective than usual care at reducing depression and associated anxiety symptoms than it was at promoting weight loss. Using functional brain imaging,...
Psych Centra
What It's Like to Live with Schizophrenia
Living with schizophrenia brings a unique set of challenges. With support and strong coping skills, daily life can flow more easily. Until just decades ago, the majority of people diagnosed with schizophrenia lived the rest of their lives inside a psychiatric hospital. In most cases, remission was considered an impossibility, and hospital residents were only allowed to leave if family members accepted responsibility for them.
neurologylive.com
Risk of Incident Dementia Influenced by Apathy, Cognitive Status, and APOE Genotype in Mild Behavioral Impairment
Effect modification by cognitive status and APOE genotype revealed greater effects of mild behavioral impairment with apathy in those who had normal cognition or in non-APOE ɛ4 groups. Following a cohort of dementia-free participants from the National Alzheimer Coordinating Center, findings showed that the presence of apathy in those...
neurologylive.com
Cognition and Fall Risk Improved in Alzheimer Disease Following Exercise Program
All severities of Alzheimer disease showed statistically significant benefits from the exercise program relative to controls, with more mild groups demonstrating the most improvement. Using a 10-week modified fall risk remediation group exercise program, research showed that older adults with Alzheimer disease (AD) identified as at risk of falls by...
MedPage Today
Acupuncture May Help Reduce Urinary Incontinence Episodes, Symptoms in Women
Acupuncture reduced episodes and symptoms of urinary incontinence in women, according to a meta-analysis of 10 clinical studies. Various forms of acupuncture significantly reduced episodes of stress urinary incontinence (SUI, P<0.00001), episodes and symptoms of urge urinary incontinence (UUI, P=0.01 to P<0.0001), and resulted in higher rates of patient-reported SUI cure (P=0.0007). The benefits came from comparisons of acupuncture with sham procedures, pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT), and medication for incontinence.
MedicalXpress
Children's headaches and mental health worsened during pandemic
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many pediatric patients who suffer from headaches have experienced more frequent headaches and worsening anxiety and mood, and a new study finds links to stress, decreased physical activity and increased screen time. The findings, published in the Journal of Child Neurology, showed that...
Do Genetics Play A Role In Why Some People Respond Differently To Psychedelic Drug Therapy?
While psychedelic drug therapy helps many people manage their mental health, these drugs do not work for everyone.
