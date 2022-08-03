ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonriverblue.com

Hot Take: NYCFC flunked this transfer window

Welcome to the latest edition of Hot Take, in which a Hudson River Blue contributor takes a highly subjective stand on a topic and gives you their deeply biased opinion. The Summer Transfer Window closed last night, and it looks like New York City FC isn't going to add any new players to shore up a depleted midfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy