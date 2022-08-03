Read on www.digitalspy.com
PS5 stock – live: Game, Very, Currys and more retailers restock the console – here’s where to buy one today
Update 8 August: The PS5 is in stock at Game, Very, Currys, Hughes, EE and Scan. PS5 digital edition bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, with disc edition bundles available too. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have...
Is it possible to create a new 4 Kings account on PlayStation?
So i logged in on 4 Kings as normal. I got this notifcation saying my account was flagged for Abusive Language further reports will result in further action. I googled Abusive Language & it came up being rude.It's strange i reported loads of Americans for swearing at me & they was on it the next day no bans or warnings. I soon get warned for petty things.
Rumours of a wireless BT 4K multi room STB ?
I notice talk on the BT TV Community Forum of a big announcement from BT TV in August, and it’s been rumoured a new wireless 4K multi room box is on the cards. Wonder if it’ll be similar to Sky’s mini box in that it’ll mirror the main STB i.e. the BT TV box pro and that you’ll be able to access recordings etc. ?
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
TV played sounds which you recorded onto cassette then put into a computer?
Can someone shed light on this so I know I'm not making it up. A TV show would play sounds which a person would then record onto cassette. When the cassette was put into a computer system - something along the lines of commadore or zx spectrum, the sounds from the TV loaded a game or program.
How to watch new Predator movie Prey online at home
It's been four years since the last film in the Predator franchise hit our screens, and we're now being treated to a fifth entry in the mainline series with prequel Prey, which is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US. Set in the...
Opera question
I have looked and looked but cannot find the answer. How do I make Opera go to a new tab when I select "open link in new tab"? The new tab pops up but I have to manually click on it to see it. Thanks for any help. Posts: 6,442.
Prey 2 potential release date, cast and everything you need to know
Prey 2 might not have been officially confirmed by 20th Century Studios yet, but the end credits do give a hint that more is to come. The new Predator movie takes us back to 1719 and centres on Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) who wants to become a hunter. She's not expected to as she's a woman, but when the Predator arrives, Naru gets her chance to shine.
Just been invited to join an Ipsos Survey panel
To find out how people watch TV - whether on a phone, laptop or tablet. Just one problem 99.9% of my TV viewing is via the large screen in the corner of my sitting room - even on those occasions when I do succumb to using catch up. I am...
Sky Q box not connecting to internet
My Sky TV home page says that the Sky Q box is not connecting to the net. I have followed the instructions to reconnect, but they are not working. Should I disconnect the box? I am with Sky broadband, which seems to be fine otherwise. Thanks in advance. Posts: 12,812.
BBC to sell £70m EastEnders studios to bolster flagging finances
Https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. Thread title is a bit misleading. The corporation is planning to offload BBC Studios Elstree and lease back the space from a new owner, allowing the long-running British soap to continue to be filmed at the site. which is the sort of deal that the NAO have been...
Rick and Morty fan theory debunked by Solar Opposites boss
Solar Opposites co-creator Mike McMahan and writer/executive producer Josh Bycel have a big message for fans of Rick and Morty. The Hulu animated series has just released its third season, while Rick and Morty fans have just one month left of their long wait for the show's sixth season. But...
Worlds of DC to get MCU-style '10-year plan' as ex-Disney boss joins
Disney's ex-film chief Alan Horn hopes to transform the Worlds of DC by advising on a decade-long plan similar to that of Marvel Studios. In light of this week's stunning Batgirl news, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has reassured investors that the realm of Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa's Aquaman is in good hands – unveiling Horn's involvement.
