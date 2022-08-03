Read on www.coladaily.com
GUANTA LEAGUE
4d ago
lots of people today doesn't even have respect for their own parents, so why would they respect cops?
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to shooting on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at 2624 Broad River Road (CK Mart). Deputies say around 5 p.m. on August 7, they found a victim at the scene dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. According to officials...
Broad River Road shooting leaves one dead at gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirms one person has died following a gas station shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road. According to investigators, a person was found dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.
wach.com
One dead after shooting in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — A person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened at the CK Mart on the 2600 block of Broad River Road around 5 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say when they arrived they found one person who had been shot. They died at the scene.
Suspect identified in violent Sunday morning Irmo attack, shooting
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who now faces an attempted murder charge, among others, for a shooting that happened overnight. Police said they were called to Irmo Village Apartments (700 Chipwood Ct.) around 1:30 a.m. on...
WIS-TV
Irmo Police searching for suspect after early morning shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Irmo Police Department is asking the public for help to locate Malik Rashoid Canty, 25 of Columbia, SC. Canty is accused of forcing himself into a residence with a gun, assaulting one person and shooting another. The 25-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge, kidnapping and...
coladaily.com
Deputies investigate apparent fatal shooting on Broad River Rd.
Richland County sheriff's deputies are investigating what they say appears to be a fatal shooting. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the CK Mart at 2624 Broad River Rd., between I-20 and St. Andrew's Rd., at around 5 p.m. Sunday. They found a person dead from what they...
Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County
WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
live5news.com
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
coladaily.com
Irmo police searching for suspect in attempted murder
Irmo police are searching for a man accused of forcing his way into a local apartment Sunday and attacking two people. Police have arrest warrants for 25-year-old Malik Rashoid Canty on charges of Burglary 1st, Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
coladaily.com
Man charged with running illegal gambling operation in Columbia Home
Columbia police arrested a man accused of running an illegal gambling operation in a local home. Anthony Bernard Hopkins, 53, is charged with Operating a Gaming House, Keeping Unlawful Gaming Tables, Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of Marijuana (Second Offense).
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Suspect wanted in Broad River Rd. gas station shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for the suspect in a gas station shooting. Investigators said on July 22, shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. outside the BP at 806 Broad River Rd. The victim was not seriously hurt in the incident.
WLTX.com
Crashes shut down I-26 in Lexington County
CHAPIN, S.C. — Drivers along I-26 may notice a severe slowdown following two crashes in Lexington County on Saturday. Maps provided by the South Carolina Department of Transportation show one crash being roughly two miles west of exit 91 to Chapin on the eastbound side. Later, maps also showed another crash two miles east of exit 85 to Little Mountain on the westbound side.
Roads barricaded due to traffic signal outage at Bull, Lady streets in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are working to get traffic lights working properly at a well-traveled Columbia intersection following an unknown overnight incident. Columbia Police warned drivers that the traffic signals at the intersection of Bull and Lady streets had begun to work improperly overnight. One photo shared by the department on social media shows two of the traffic lights appearing to have no power at some point in the pre-dawn hours. Engineers currently believe the lights may have been struck by lightning; though, this has not been confirmed.
Man charged with running an illegal gambling operation in SC, police say
A South Carolina man has been charged in connection with running an illegal gambling operation in Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
Suspect sought in gas station shooting
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
WIS-TV
Juvenile and teen suspects arrested in Kershaw County in connection to shooting of a child
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) -Four suspects were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Kershaw County at a Dixon Rd. residence. Four firearms and illegal drugs were seized. William...
WIS-TV
Man airlifted from Sumter after shooting, store owner arrested
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police said a man was taken by airlift to Columbia after a shooting Thursday. The Sumter Police Department was called to the scene at South Guignard Dr. around 1:15 p.m. A 61-year-old man shopping at the Fat Boys Express was found with a graze wound, he...
The Post and Courier
Tourism plan for lower Richland County moves forward after years of delay
COLUMBIA — Richland County is moving forward on a long-awaited project to boost tourism around the Congaree National Park. Although the county's Conversation Commission first developed the Lower Richland Tourism Plan in 2016, approving it in 2018, it sat idle since then, sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and flood recovery efforts. But on July 12, the County Council gave the plan initial approval.
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
