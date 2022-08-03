Carly Pearce Reflects On Her Grand Ole Opry Induction 1 Year Later

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce is celebrating the anniversary of one of the biggest milestones of her career so far. The “What He DIdn’t Do” singer officially became a member of the Grand Ole Opry one year ago, on August 3, 2021. Fellow Opry member and country music icon Trisha Yearwood inducted Pearce, and months earlier, beloved artist Dolly Parton surprised Pearce with the news.

“One year ago today, I became a member of the coolest family in all the land,” Pearce reflected on her social media channels on Wednesday (August 3). She shared a few photos from the day she became an Opry member, and continued: “This moment will forever be one of the greatest honors of my career. I love you [Grand Ole Opry]!”

The Grand Ole Opry also celebrated Pearce’s one-year anniversary as a member, sharing a reel on instagram :

Parton surprised Pearce with her invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry in June 2021. Pearce arrived at the Opry House, believing that she was there to be interviewed for a Dollywood promotion. She was “hysterical” when she realized the real reason she was at the Opry House that day. After her induction, Pearce reflected on all of the major “pinch me” moments of the night, and continued to celebrate her biggest Opry moments . Recently, Pearce shared a clip of a recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry, reflecting on a song she sang with Josh Abbott Band several years ago.

“What makes this family something special to be a part of is you can have hit records and sell out shows, but all of that can fade and this is something I will have forever,” Pearce said when she became an Opry member, after composing herself. “It’s a stage to sing on, a circle to stand in and a forever family. This is super special to me. All I ever wanted to do was sing country music. This isn’t another accolade or feather in my cap but a promise that I will do my due diligence to make sure the circle is never broken.”

See Pearce’s Opry anniversary post here :