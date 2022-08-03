With a growing client book and nearly eight years of business under her belt, Cat Huynh, co-owner and master esthetician of Skinterest, knew it was time to expand her space. Now, Skinterest operates from a beautiful, dreamy space in Easton’s Simon Silk Mill. “Our goal was to make a space that felt super Zen but also luxurious,” says Huynh. “We wanted to create an atmosphere of a fancy spa right here in the Lehigh Valley.” The new location provides endless options for self-care, booking opportunities and even a tranquility room, Huynh’s personal favorite addition. “It is a space we designed just for our clients to decompress and fully relax before their massage or facial,” she says. “You change into a robe and slippers, get to snack on fresh fruit, sip on some tea and enjoy our custom Himalayan salt wall.”

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO