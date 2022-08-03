Read on newpittsburghcourier.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest Photos: Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from the largest music festival in the nation!
Scorching heat on the lineup at Musikfest; Boyz II Men opens preview night
In its 39th year, Musikfest opened its preview night on Thursday with Boyz II Men, just another reason why attendees said they're braving the scorching temperature.
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Common Threads: Stroudsburg School store offers discounted clothing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Racks filled with clothing wrap around the inside of Common Threads, a clothing store inside Stroudsburg High School. Volunteers say they've seen many people come through their doors looking for a deal. "This summer, we've been especially busy. With the economy and the way things are,...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest Free Music Festival in the U.S. is Within Driving Distance of NoVA
The annual 10-day event offers more than 500 performances and attracts a million music fans. Coachella. Bonnaroo. Musikfest. One of these things is not like the others. While the first two garner the name recognition, Musikfest is bigger — and in many ways, better. Launched in 1984 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the inaugural festival attracted 182,000 people. This year, from August 4 to 14, 2022, Musikfest will welcome a million loyal ‘festers and newbies alike for 10 days and nights of music, food, brews, and fun.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
wlvr.org
Mental health clinic’s splash of color designed to invite, soothe young people in crisis
A KidsPeace clinic that provides outpatient mental health services in east Allentown is getting a new paint job — murals will soon decorate the exterior. KidsPeace spokesman Robert Martin said the mural will make the center more welcoming to clients and more enjoyable for neighbors passing by. The facility...
Penn State Berks and Star City Boxing team up to tell real-life stories
What happens when students in the Penn State Berks ‘Storytelling for Social Justice’ course team up with Star City Boxing, a nonprofit community boxing and fitness program located in the City of Reading? The result is a published book titled “Stories from Star City Boxing,” a companion website, and two videos that tell the stories of the impact the organization has made on youth in the Greater Reading area.
Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters
A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
$3M Mega Millions ticket won in Stroudsburg
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday a PA Lottery retailer in Monroe County sold a winning Mega Millions® with Megaplier® ticket worth $3 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Tobacco Outlet, 722 Main Street in Stroudsburg sold a lucky consumer a $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, […]
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside Skinterest at the Silk Mill
With a growing client book and nearly eight years of business under her belt, Cat Huynh, co-owner and master esthetician of Skinterest, knew it was time to expand her space. Now, Skinterest operates from a beautiful, dreamy space in Easton’s Simon Silk Mill. “Our goal was to make a space that felt super Zen but also luxurious,” says Huynh. “We wanted to create an atmosphere of a fancy spa right here in the Lehigh Valley.” The new location provides endless options for self-care, booking opportunities and even a tranquility room, Huynh’s personal favorite addition. “It is a space we designed just for our clients to decompress and fully relax before their massage or facial,” she says. “You change into a robe and slippers, get to snack on fresh fruit, sip on some tea and enjoy our custom Himalayan salt wall.”
Musikfest 2022: Lineup, dates, hours, parking, maps and more | Everything to know about Bethlehem’s big festival
Musikfest is back for its 39th year. The annual 10-and-a-half-day extravaganza bills itself as the country’s largest free music festival and can draw more than 1 million people to our little town of Bethlehem (population: 76,000). There are hundreds of scheduled performances, almost all of them free. The only...
WFMZ-TV Online
What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events
EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick Google search of the place the Eyewitness News studio and the Times Leader Media Group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
wlvr.org
The Mill at Easton provides welcome affordable housing
John Robinson owned and operated Black Diamond Enterprises in Easton for many years, and while the site eventually fell into disrepair, his vision for what the property could turn into did anything but. “He wanted to benefit his community,” said Robinson’s son Joshua. “He was a family guy. He was...
Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
thevalleyledger.com
Kids Scooped, Dumped, Pedaled, Posed, Created and Colored at Crayola Experience Easton’s New Limited-Time Takeover Event Kubota Machine Adventures
EASTON, Pa. (Aug. 2, 2022) – With the help of Kubota Tractor Corporation, the next generation of do-it-yourselfers, builders, farmers, business owners, and community leaders have taken over Pennsylvania’s most colorful family attraction. “Kubota Machine Adventures” – which runs through Sept. 12 – opened today with a special...
