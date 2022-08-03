Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Read on wtaw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaw.com
Bryan Broadcasting Representation At The 2022 Texas Association Of Broadcasters Convention
The annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) convention involved three people from Bryan Broadcasting. News anchor/reporter and co-host of WTAW’s “The Infomaniacs” Chelsea Reber received the TAB’s Jason Hightower Award. This recognizes individuals with at least 10 years experience in the broadcast industry who have demonstrated a proficiency for enterprise and innovation in servicing their stations’ audience, advertisers and communities. The award is named in honor of TAB 2009 Chairman Jason Hightower, the owner/operator of KMOO Mineola, who passed away in March 2009 after battling brain cancer at the age of 37. Hightower, who graduated from Texas A&M in 1999, worked part time at WTAW.
wtaw.com
Destination Bryan August 2022 Update
Click below to hear the August 2022 update from Destination Bryan special events coordinator Chris Ortegon and WTAW’s Bill Oliver. Listen to “Destination Bryan August 2022 update” on Spreaker.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Sets Maximum Property Rate For FY 23 And Schedules A Public Hearing
The College Station city council officially proposes a property tax rate in next year’s budget that is one cent lower than this year. The council also decided during a special meeting on Wednesday to wait until August 25 to hold a public hearing instead of August 11….after fall classes start at Texas A and M to hold a public hearing.
wtaw.com
City Of College Station Water Officials Continue To Promote Voluntary Conservation Of Outdoor Watering
City of College Station assistant director of water services Steven Maldonado and water resource coordinator Jennifer Nations visit with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs August 5, 2022 about what may lead to mandatory restrictions on outdoor watering and the impact of high water consumption in College Station. Listen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaw.com
One Arrest, Four Sought By College Station Police Following Gunfire Wednesday Morning
College Station police has made one arrest, an arrest warrant has been issued for a second person, and three others are sought for questioning following gunfire Wednesday morning. According to CSPD arrest reports, the incident on Holik Drive south of Holleman resulted in one man being shot in the abdomen...
Comments / 0