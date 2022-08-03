Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

The annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) convention involved three people from Bryan Broadcasting. News anchor/reporter and co-host of WTAW’s “The Infomaniacs” Chelsea Reber received the TAB’s Jason Hightower Award. This recognizes individuals with at least 10 years experience in the broadcast industry who have demonstrated a proficiency for enterprise and innovation in servicing their stations’ audience, advertisers and communities. The award is named in honor of TAB 2009 Chairman Jason Hightower, the owner/operator of KMOO Mineola, who passed away in March 2009 after battling brain cancer at the age of 37. Hightower, who graduated from Texas A&M in 1999, worked part time at WTAW.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO