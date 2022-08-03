Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries

Read on wnynewsnow.com
Woman accused of hitting person with car, then machete in front of 4 kids
Gerry, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car and smacking her with a machete Thursday, troopers said. Mary Butler, 64, of Gerry, was driving with four kids in the car on County Route 380 in Jamestown, according to a news release from state police, when she swerved and hit a woman on the side of the road with her car.
19-Year-Old Fredonia Man Charged with DWI in Stockton Crash
A Fredonia man is facing charges following an investigation into a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Stockton. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to Ellery-Centralia Road just after 1:30 AM and found that the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old David Hahn, was allegedly intoxicated. Hahn was taken into custody and charged with DWI and driving a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device. He was later released with tickets for Stockton Town Court.
PA Man Arrested Following Overnight Assault In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 58-year-old North East, Pennsylvania man is accused of an overnight physical assault in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Sherman Road in the Town of Ripley around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Following an investigation it is...
BPD investigating shooting on Niagara Street
Buffalo police were called to the 900 block of Niagara Street around 5:50 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
Alleged Racial Threats, Meth Stash Lead to Charges for Olean Man
A Cattaraugus County man is under arrest following an investigation into an alleged racial incident that took place in July 2022. Police say that members of the New York State Police were called on July 31, 2022 to a location on Andrews Street in Olean, New York after receiving a call about an alleged harassment there.
New Unit Hopes To Crack Longtime Jamestown Cold Case
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A newly formed cold case task force bringing a nearly two decades old homicide of a Jamestown mother to the forefront, with investigators believing someone has the answers to crack the case. Yolanda Bindics was last seen alive on August 10, 2004 leaving...
K9 finds Pennsylvania man hiding in tall grass after alleged assault
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K9 tracked a man who fled the scene of an assault in the Town of Ripley just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a residence on NE Sherman Road, where upon investigation, they reportedly discovered that William Leamer, 58, […]
State Police in Corry to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police in Corry announced plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint, according to a news release. It will be done sometime in the month of August. No location was disclosed, but troopers said it will be set up within the station's coverage area.
79-Year-Old Man Faces Charges for Indecent Assault of Employee at Waterford Business
Charges are pending against a man for the indecent assault of an employee at a Waterford business, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported at the Little Caesars on High St. in the borough July 26 just after 2 p.m. An employee told troopers a customer - identified as...
Man Shot to Death by State Police After Armed Standoff in Rouseville
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 59-year-old Venango County man was shot dead by state police on Saturday morning during a standoff after he came out armed with a handgun. PSP Franklin received a call around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, from a 32-year-old female from Oil City. The female complainant reported her relative, 59-year-old Douglas Stanton, of Rouseville, had been calling and texting her throughout the afternoon making threats to commit suicide by shooting himself. The victim made statements that if any police officers showed up at his house, he would shoot them and then kill himself with his 9mm pistol, according to police.
A Minor Has Been Charged With Driving While Intoxicated In Cattaraugus County
A juvenile has been charged with driving while intoxicated in Western New York. Deputies with the Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident on Route 20. The incident took place around 3:20 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The deputies determined that the driver was a minor, under the age of 18-years-old. Deputies say the driver was allegedly under the influence. Deputies arrested the minor, who was then taken to the Sheriff's Office for processing. The juvenile was issued a ticket to appear at court in the Town of Great Valley Court at a later date and was released to a parent.
Former Sherman Treasurer Facing Felony Charges For Alleged Cash Theft
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A former Sherman Treasurer is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing more than $20,000 in cash from the Village of Sherman. The New York State Comptroller, Chautauqua County District Attorney and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 54-year-old Ann Gilbert, who now resides in Florida, with third-degree grand larceny.
Phone Scam Impersonates State Police in Warren
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania State Police in Warren are warning the public about a phone scam where the caller is impersonating the station commander of the Warren barracks, according to a news release. The scammers are asking people to buy Green Dot gift cards for substantial...
Crash backs up I-90 traffic in Girard
Traffic was backed up for miles after a wreck along one busy highway. This happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on the I-90 eastbound lane near the Girard exit. According to authorities, a semi-trailer truck lost control, drove up an embankment and crashed into the construction concrete barriers. The driver was arrested on scene, and no […]
Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
State police trooper shoots, kills man during mental health call in Venango County
ROUSEVILLE, Pa. — A state police trooper shot and killed a man while responding to a mental health call in Venango County late Friday night. Police identified the man killed as Douglas Stanton, 59, of Rouseville Borough in Venango County. According to state police, officers received a call from...
Two car accident in Corry results in rollover sending two people to the hospital
On August 4 around 2:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Corry responded to a two vehicle accident. This accident took place at an intersection of Route 89 and Lovell Road in Corry. According to the accident report, an 86-year-old male was driving West on Lovell Road in a Mercury Grand Marquis, while a 54-year-old male driver […]
Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County
The child will be back in court at a later date.
Police Arrest Transient Man for Allegedly Escaping From Halfway House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Oil City Police arrested a wanted transient man for allegedly escaping from a halfway house. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Shawn Paul Powell in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, August 1.
