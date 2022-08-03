Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries

A juvenile has been charged with driving while intoxicated in Western New York. Deputies with the Cattaraugus Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident on Route 20. The incident took place around 3:20 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The deputies determined that the driver was a minor, under the age of 18-years-old. Deputies say the driver was allegedly under the influence. Deputies arrested the minor, who was then taken to the Sheriff's Office for processing. The juvenile was issued a ticket to appear at court in the Town of Great Valley Court at a later date and was released to a parent.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO