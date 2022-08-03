ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin study finds higher risk of suicidality among adolescents with body dysmorphic symptoms, which is largely due to genetic factors

By Beth Ellwood
PsyPost
 4 days ago
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
PsyPost

Study identifies facets of American conservatism that differentially predict negativity bias and life satisfaction

Are politically conservative people happier than people who are politically liberal? A study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science suggests that libertarian tendencies may be related to well-being, but moral traditionalism and ethnic separateness are linked to negativity bias. Previous research has revealed that conservative people are more likely...
Henrik Larsson
PsyPost

Mothers, but not fathers, who subscribe to traditional gender roles are less likely to react to workplace discrimination

Workplace discrimination refers to differential treatment on the job based on characteristics of one’s background that are irrelevant to the job (i.e., gender, race, age, appearance). New research published in Social Science Research found that mothers, but not fathers, who subscribe to ideologies that disadvantage themselves are less likely to perceive and react to workplace parenthood discrimination.
PsyPost

Listening to relaxing music can improve cognitive performance, study suggests

Relaxing background music has been shown to decrease both heart rate and respiration rate, which may positively affect cognitive performance. New research published in the Journal of Cognitive Enhancement found that listening to three genres of relaxing music (jazz, piano, and lo-fi) may improve cognitive performance. Research shows that listening...
