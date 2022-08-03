Twin study finds higher risk of suicidality among adolescents with body dysmorphic symptoms, which is largely due to genetic factors

Read on www.psypost.org
Related
PsyPost
Study suggests shared reality plays a critical role in stressor reactivity among women
When you are facing stressful situations with another person, is it better for them to stay calm or be stressed out alongside you? Though it may seem intuitive that it is preferable for one party to remain calm, a study published in Frontiers in Psychology suggests that when the stress is validated, reactivity can decrease, but only for women.
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
PsyPost
Study identifies facets of American conservatism that differentially predict negativity bias and life satisfaction
Are politically conservative people happier than people who are politically liberal? A study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science suggests that libertarian tendencies may be related to well-being, but moral traditionalism and ethnic separateness are linked to negativity bias. Previous research has revealed that conservative people are more likely...
RELATED PEOPLE
PsyPost
Coffee drinking is largely unrelated to psychological well-being, according to new research
Many coffee lovers would tell you that staying well caffeinated is a key component of their happiness, but is drinking coffee actually positively related to wellbeing? A study published in PLOS One suggests that heavy coffee drinking can actually be weakly related to decreased long-term happiness. Wellness can be associated...
PsyPost
Mothers, but not fathers, who subscribe to traditional gender roles are less likely to react to workplace discrimination
Workplace discrimination refers to differential treatment on the job based on characteristics of one’s background that are irrelevant to the job (i.e., gender, race, age, appearance). New research published in Social Science Research found that mothers, but not fathers, who subscribe to ideologies that disadvantage themselves are less likely to perceive and react to workplace parenthood discrimination.
PsyPost
Listening to relaxing music can improve cognitive performance, study suggests
Relaxing background music has been shown to decrease both heart rate and respiration rate, which may positively affect cognitive performance. New research published in the Journal of Cognitive Enhancement found that listening to three genres of relaxing music (jazz, piano, and lo-fi) may improve cognitive performance. Research shows that listening...
Comments / 0