Michigan State

In Michigan governor’s race, Jan. 6 rioter won’t concede to Trump-endorsed candidate

By Lee DeVito
MetroTimes
 4 days ago
Marie Pitts
4d ago

When are these people going to wake up and quit living in a cartoon fantasy world? What happened at our Capitol was very very wrong!!!

Reply(32)
50
Independent Bob
4d ago

Dixon blew all the other GOP candidates away. I guess Trump’s endorsement still means something. Time to focus our attention on November.

Reply(10)
27
Joan McComber
4d ago

It literally will not make a difference if Kelly concedes or not. Being in 4th place in a 5 position race means he is never going to win. It is simply a ploy to get more publicity. In my opinion he is no one to get excited about.

Reply(1)
15
