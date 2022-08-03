Our Legacy WORK SHOP Calls On MAJO TECH and Satisfy for Debut Running Capsule

Read on www.complex.com
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
Should Kanye Be Mad at Adidas? How Should Sneakers Fit? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the co-hosts discuss the fallout around Yeezy Day, which Ye challenged Adidas over and claimed happened without his approval. They also talk about how to figure out your appropriate sneaker size and make a shocking discovery about one of the cohosts’ footwear. Elsewhere, the trio reacts to the latest in the Zadeh Kicks sneaker reselling saga. Also, Welty influences Rihanna’s sneakers, Joe has some more dyed pairs coming up, and Brendan goes golfing.
Your Old Droog Shares “50K or Brunch” From Upcoming Album ‘Yodney Dangerfield’
Your Old Droog has given fans a taste of his upcoming album Yodney Dangerfield ahead of its release with his new song, “50K or Brunch.”. Produced by Nicholas Craven, the track sees YOD firmly in his comfort zone. With a distinctly throwback sound, and a hilarious reference to the Cartoon Network classic Dexter’s Laboratory, “50K or Brunch” features no hooks and just bars. It’s exactly what fans come to expect from the rapper, who has been consistently dropping solid projects at an incredibly prolific rate. The title of the track could also be a reference to the “$500k or dinner with Jay-Z” meme, although it’s a considerably more modest take.
