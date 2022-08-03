Marcus Rashford and Dave Unite for Beats by Dre’s New Illustrative Short Film, ‘Never Beaten’

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Wiz Khalifa apologized to DJs worldwide following a video of a tense confrontation between him and two club DJs. "Well, first of all, I want to apologize to all the DJs and the entire DJ community for my behavior," said Wiz right at the top of the interview. "I do realize that it was a bit much and I'm a big enough man to be like, 'Yo, that shouldn't happen. That shouldn't go down. That's not how business gets handled and that's not how you get your point across.’ I apologize sincerely. I didn’t want to piss anybody off.”

