Marcus Rashford and Dave Unite for Beats by Dre’s New Illustrative Short Film, ‘Never Beaten’

Should Kanye Be Mad at Adidas? How Should Sneakers Fit? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the co-hosts discuss the fallout around Yeezy Day, which Ye challenged Adidas over and claimed happened without his approval. They also talk about how to figure out your appropriate sneaker size and make a shocking discovery about one of the cohosts’ footwear. Elsewhere, the trio reacts to the latest in the Zadeh Kicks sneaker reselling saga. Also, Welty influences Rihanna’s sneakers, Joe has some more dyed pairs coming up, and Brendan goes golfing.
The Best Moments From Drake’s Young Money Reunion Show
The Young Money Reunion concert may have gotten off to a slow start—two hours late to be exact—thanks to Lil Wayne being held up at the border, but nonetheless, fans were ecstatic to see the Big Three trio of Weezy, Drake, and Nicki Minaj together again at Toronto’s Budweiser stage on Saturday night. The evening was truly about giving Lil Wayne his flowers, and Drake and Nicki Minaj made sure that the Young Money founder felt their appreciation for giving them their careers.
YK Osiris Reveals He Went Broke After Success of “Worth It”
YK Osiris admits his money management skills were once lacking. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Jacksonville rapper briefly opened up about his highly publicized financial issues. Osiris has made plenty of headlines for money owed to artists like Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Drake; the latter of whom offered to clear his $60,000 debt in exchange for an impromptu performance.
Buni Delivers Pure Greeze In New “Gruesome” Video
Here to keep drill greezy and about as far from the mainstream as you can get, Buni returns with his new single “Gruesome”. The rapper’s had a busy year so far, dropping off a Mad About Bars freestyle and dropping two collaborations with his brother Russ and South London’s YV on “Reggae & Calypso” and “6am In Dubai”, both of which notched up some pretty insane streaming numbers.
Pigeons & Planes Shares ‘See You Next Year’ Album, Executive Produced By Mike Dean
See You Next Year is the first-ever Pigeons & Planes compilation album, in partnership with Big.Ass.Kids and distributed by ADA. The project is executive produced by Mike Dean and features original songs from Teezo Touchdown, Terry Presume, Redveil, Fana Hues, EKKSTACY, Wallice, Dreamer Isioma, Brevin Kim, Ben Reilly, Baird, and Sash. It’s out today and available on all platforms.
Def Jam Signee Armani White Shares New Single and Video for “Diamond Dallas”
Armani White, who recently signed a deal with Def Jam after blowing up this year on the strength of his viral hit “Billie Eilish,” returns with a new single and video “Diamond Dallas.”. The new track follows the success of the Neptunes-sampling “Billie Eilish,” which catapulted the...
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud Drop ‘You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check’ f/ Conway the Machine, and More
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud team up once again to release their new collaborative album You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check. An official follow-up to Worthy and Fraud’s 2020 joint project Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired, the 14-track album features the previously released single “Helicopter Homicide,” as well as guest appearances from Conway the Machine, Curren$y, BandGang Lonnie Bands, Kamaiyah, Larry June, A$AP Twelvy, as well as others.
Lil Baby and Lil Durk Earn Nine New RIAA Certifications
Lil Baby and Lil Durk will have to make more room on their mantels. On Friday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the rappers had earned nine new certifications for The Voice of the Heroes. The collaborative project, which was released more than a year ago, has officially gone platinum along with two fan-favorite joints, “How It Feels” and the Travis Scott-assisted “Hats Off.”
Kylie Jenner and Stormi in London to Support Travis Scott Ahead of First Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy
Travis Scott will perform at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, marking his first performance since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival last November. Ahead of his performance, Kylie Jenner and Stormi have been in London to support the Houston rapper, who will perform two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena Saturday and Sunday night.
Wiz Khalifa Apologizes to DJs Following Confrontation in Club: ‘It Was a Bit Much’
In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Wiz Khalifa apologized to DJs worldwide following a video of a tense confrontation between him and two club DJs. "Well, first of all, I want to apologize to all the DJs and the entire DJ community for my behavior," said Wiz right at the top of the interview. "I do realize that it was a bit much and I'm a big enough man to be like, 'Yo, that shouldn't happen. That shouldn't go down. That's not how business gets handled and that's not how you get your point across.’ I apologize sincerely. I didn’t want to piss anybody off.”
Meek Mill Shows Off $200,000 Dream Catcher-Style Dreamchasers Chain
Fresh off parting ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, Meek Mill took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a Dreamchasers chain. According to TMZ, the pendant, styled after a Native American dreamcatcher, cost a whopping $200,000. “A very powerful tribe in America,” Meek captioned the picture.
Icewear Vezzo Signs to Quality Control, Drops “It’s All On U” With Kodak Black
Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo has signed with Quality Control Music, and he’s just shared his first song to celebrate the news. To celebrate his new record label home, Vezzo has teamed up with Kodak Black for “It’s All On U.” The vibrant track sees the two rappers thrive over the brass-heavy instrumental, and the Kardiak-directed video for the song is equally as lively.
