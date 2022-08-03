Read on www.complex.com
Related
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
Denzilpatrick: A Sustainable, Multicultural London Brand With Heart
LONDON — The London-based fashion designer Daniel Gayle is stepping out of fashion’s backstage, and into the spotlight, putting a focus on sustainability. His label, Denzilpatrick, is based in Peckham, south London, and turns out two collections per year. He works exclusively with deadstock fabrics, vintage garments and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. He uses a company in Dartford, also in south London, that takes industrial waste leather and turns it into a pulp that can be purchased in sheets, meaning that it’s 96 percent recycled.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise
The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
TikTok Gains Ground on YouTube Among Southeast Asia Streaming Audiences – Study
Click here to read the full article. TikTok is gaining ground strongly on YouTube among audiences in Southeast Asia, a new study finds. And the two ad-supported streaming giants took a bite out of premium subscription services’ market share in the April-June quarter. The quarterly report, “Southeast Asia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics” from Media Partners Asia, shows changing audience behavior as economies and consumers in the region slowly ease away from COVID restrictions. While YouTube remains the market leader, accounting for 54% of all online video consumption in the region, TikTok gained 14 percentage points year on year, to...
Complex
Should Kanye Be Mad at Adidas? How Should Sneakers Fit? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the co-hosts discuss the fallout around Yeezy Day, which Ye challenged Adidas over and claimed happened without his approval. They also talk about how to figure out your appropriate sneaker size and make a shocking discovery about one of the cohosts’ footwear. Elsewhere, the trio reacts to the latest in the Zadeh Kicks sneaker reselling saga. Also, Welty influences Rihanna’s sneakers, Joe has some more dyed pairs coming up, and Brendan goes golfing.
5 Tips For Loading Your Dishwasher So Every Dish Gets Squeaky Clean
Loading the dishwasher can seem like a no-brainer to most. However, there's actually a certain way to load this appliance for squeaky clean dishes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay Reunite For “Can’t Be Us”
Taking a break from his run of international collaborations that have seen him link up with artists from across Europe and West Africa, UK drill don Headie One is back with a team-up that’s a little closer to home—and all the more special for it. Headie’s new single,...
Complex
What to Watch: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,’ ‘Prey’ and More
This week is stacked with exciting new releases both in theaters and on streaming. Bullet Train is speeding into theaters on Friday, Aug. 5, while Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is getting a soft launch in select cities on the same day. So far, critics are not too fond of the Brad Pitt-led action flick, but that’s not stopping people from heading to the movies to watch this on the big screen—and to also watch Bad Bunny in his feature film debut. It’s an adventure that will for sure stress you out but keep you thoroughly entertained. Critics and viewers alike are already enjoying the A24 flick, though, and that will be in theaters everywhere next Friday.
Comments / 0