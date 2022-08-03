This week is stacked with exciting new releases both in theaters and on streaming. Bullet Train is speeding into theaters on Friday, Aug. 5, while Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is getting a soft launch in select cities on the same day. So far, critics are not too fond of the Brad Pitt-led action flick, but that’s not stopping people from heading to the movies to watch this on the big screen—and to also watch Bad Bunny in his feature film debut. It’s an adventure that will for sure stress you out but keep you thoroughly entertained. Critics and viewers alike are already enjoying the A24 flick, though, and that will be in theaters everywhere next Friday.

