Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
Denzilpatrick: A Sustainable, Multicultural London Brand With Heart
LONDON — The London-based fashion designer Daniel Gayle is stepping out of fashion’s backstage, and into the spotlight, putting a focus on sustainability. His label, Denzilpatrick, is based in Peckham, south London, and turns out two collections per year. He works exclusively with deadstock fabrics, vintage garments and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. He uses a company in Dartford, also in south London, that takes industrial waste leather and turns it into a pulp that can be purchased in sheets, meaning that it’s 96 percent recycled.
Should Kanye Be Mad at Adidas? How Should Sneakers Fit? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the co-hosts discuss the fallout around Yeezy Day, which Ye challenged Adidas over and claimed happened without his approval. They also talk about how to figure out your appropriate sneaker size and make a shocking discovery about one of the cohosts’ footwear. Elsewhere, the trio reacts to the latest in the Zadeh Kicks sneaker reselling saga. Also, Welty influences Rihanna’s sneakers, Joe has some more dyed pairs coming up, and Brendan goes golfing.
Tom Ford Introduces Eco-Friendly N.004 Timepiece
Tom Ford reminds us that sustainability can also be luxurious. On Wednesday, the American fashion label officially released its N.004 Timepiece, marking the third installment of its Ocean Plastic Timepieces series. The Swiss-crafted design features a minimal 27mm x 48.5mm case with a stainless steel caseback plated in PVD. It also comes with the signature Tom Ford braided strap made from 100 percent ocean plastic, a 3 ATM rating, and two-hand quartz movement.
