Pitt Football Dons Pads for First Time in Training Camp

Pads were cracking on the South Side as the Pitt Panthers wore pads and hit for the first time this season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers teased at real football on Wednesday morning. For the first time during training camp, they wore shoulder pads and collided on the practice field. They ran through tackling drills, working on technique and ramping the intensity up ahead of a brief 11-on-11 period of offense vs. defense.

"I think the kids are excited today to get out there and get in some shells. ... There will be some contact out there this morning. ... Hopefully there are no fights early," head coach Pat Narduzzi joked at his pre-practice briefing.

It didn't result in any fisticuffs during the period of practice open to the media, but the energy was certainly turned up as the Panthers hit for the first time since spring.

