Tuscaloosa, AL

Legendary Alabama Announcer Eli Gold Sidelined Due to Health Reasons

By Christopher Walsh
 4 days ago

Veteran broadcaster will be out of the booth and miss at least the start of the 2022 college football season; Chris Stewart will fill in as necessary until he's able to return.

Eli Gold, the radio voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide for more than 30 years, will not be behind the microphone for a while, and miss at least the start of the 2022 football season.

The 68-year-old will be sidelined due to health issues. There's no timetable for his return, which a source close to the situation indicated could be anywhere from weeks to months.

Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, made the formal announcement Wednesday morning. Chris Stewart will fill in for Gold for games and also host the “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” radio broadcasts.

“Eli has done a fantastic job of being the voice of our iconic brand at the University of Alabama for a long, long time,” Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban said Wednesday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and we certainly hope that he has a speedy recovery.

“He’s a good friend. He's been a great ambassador for the University of Alabama, and we appreciate all he's done, more than you know.”

Gold started calling Alabama football games in 1988. He's also served as the play-by-play commentator for Alabama basketball on the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

In 2019, he was honored with the Chris Schenkel Award at the National Football Foundation’s 62nd Annual Awards Dinner. Presented annually since 1996, the award recognizes individuals who have had long, distinguished careers broadcasting college football with direct ties to a specific university

"It’s a remarkable honor," Gold said at the time. "Any time you get any kind of a career or a lifetime achievement award it’s so flattering and just so unbelievable. You know, I never could have imagined anything like this as a kid growing up in New York City.

“It’s very, very special. I will be up there accepting the award, but I guarantee I’m accepting it on behalf of many, many, many, many, many, many, many other people who have helped me along the way.”

Gold's broadcasting career has gone well beyond collegiate athletics.

For 41 years, Gold called NASCAR races, to go with 12 years as a professional hockey announcer, including stints with the NHL's St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators.

He was the first play-by-play announcer for the UAB Blazers basketball team and spent four years as the voice of the Birmingham Barons baseball team (Double-A, Chicago White Sox). Getting back to football, he’s called Arena Football League games for numerous networks.

But Gold is best known for Crimson Tide football and his trademark call "Touchdown Alabama!" During his time behind the microphone for the program its won seven national championships and 11 SEC titles.

“I’ve been blessed. You’re a better broadcaster if you have a good story to tell,” he said. “There were some seasons that weren’t all that spectacular, but I’ve been with the university through what has been arguably the greatest sports era in this school’s history. So when you have good stories to tell you’re automatically a better broadcaster.

“I was with NASCAR during its height. I’ve been with championship-winning baseball and hockey teams. So I’ve had great stories to tell.”

Two years ago, Gold had his streak of calling more than 400 Crimson Tide games ended after he tested positive for Covid-19. Stewart served as the substitute in the radio booth, alongside John Parker Wilson.

Katie Windham contributed to this story.

