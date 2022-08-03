Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Why Datadog Was a Dog of a Stock on Thursday
The company recorded beats on both the top and bottom lines, but its guidance was uninspiring.
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for roughly $1.7B
Amazon on Friday announced it has agreed to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 billion, scooping up another company to add to its collection of smart home appliances amid broader concerns about the company's market power. iRobot sells its products worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum, which would join voice assistant Alexa, the Astro robot and Ring security cameras in the list of smart home features offered by the Seattle-based e-commerce and tech giant.Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net...
Amazon Agrees To Buy Roomba Maker iRobot
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced plans to acquire Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) in an all-cash transaction that values the company at $1.7 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Amazon slipped 2% in midday trading, while iRobot shares surged nearly 20%, accounting for about two-thirds of the stock’s five-session gain.
Thoma Bravo to take Ping Identity private for $2.4 billion
(Reuters) -Authentication software firm Ping Identity said on Wednesday Thoma Bravo would take it private for $2.4 billion, joining the firms in the cybersecurity space acquired by the buyout firm after the pandemic drove up demand for the sector. Shares of Ping Identity, which offers identity solutions and services to...
Atlassian says customers unlikely to reduce spending as the software maker surpasses revenue expectations
Atlassian's revenue beat expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter, while earnings were in line. The software company's CEOs gave a rosy view on the company's prospects in a worsening economy. Atlassian shares rose as much as 12% after the collaboration software maker disclosed more quarterly revenue than analysts had expected,...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Business: Entergy waiving late payments for some
Entergy wants to help ease the pain of high energy bills. New measures from Entergy include the waiving of late payment fees for eligible residential customers and the waiving of credit card payment fees for all residential customers. Employee volunteers will also be out in certain neighborhoods to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events.
Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings
Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
DraftKings Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Company Raises Guidance, Optimistic On More State Sports Betting Launches
Sports betting and online casino company DraftKings Inc DKNG reported second-quarter financial results before the market open Friday. Here are the key highlights for investors. What Happened: DraftKings reported second-quarter revenue of $466 million, up 57% year-over-year. The revenue total comes in ahead of a Street consensus estimate of $435.1...
Under Armour warns of margin hit as excess stock spurs discounts
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc's (UAA.N) margins are set to face a squeeze as the sportswear maker increases discounts to shore up waning demand and clear a build-up of excess inventory.
Walmart announces layoffs amid lower profit forecasts
Walmart confirmed Wednesday it is laying off corporate workers as part of a restructuring process. "We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community."
