Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 27,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 174,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,717,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

