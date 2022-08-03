ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan King cancels Disney trip after kids get hand, foot and mouth disease

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Meghan King was supposed to take her three kids to Disneyland — but instead, the former reality star is quarantining at home with the little ones.

“Long story short, my kids got hand, foot and mouth disease and we had to cancel our Disneyland trip,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 37, captioned an Instagram photo Tuesday with daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 4.

King elaborated on their diagnosis, which is characterized by contagious sores, in a blog post .

Aspen first noticed “dots” on her hand, she wrote.

But since “it’s summer and the kids have mosquito bites,” the former Bravo personality did not think anything of her eldest child’s itchiness until some Googling and a trip to the pediatrician.

King wrote, “The gross virus called Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (which should also have ‘Private Parts’ in the name… let me tell you) has invaded my home and infected all three of my children.”

The blogger subsequently canceled her family’s upcoming theme park trip.

King experienced “quarantine PTSD” staying home with her kids.
“I’m trapped with these poor babies,” she went on to write. “Quarantine PTSD is coming back in full force.”

King concluded with progress pictures, adding, “Thank goodness my kids weren’t severely affected. They didn’t have fevers, and other than being a little whiney they felt fine, ate fine and acted normal.”

She shares the little ones with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.
King shares her children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, who recently slammed her for sharing Hart’s potty-training struggles with her Instagram followers.

“Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight,” the former MLB player’s rep told TMZ last month, accusing King of “exploiting” Hart’s cerebral palsy.

King revealed their son’s diagnosis in October 2020 — but Edmonds, 52, alleged in July that she has his condition wrong.

According to the sports broadcaster, Hart suffers from periventricular leukomalacia, a type of brain damage characterized by softening of the white matter.

King shared this diagnosis in July 2019, adjusting it to CP the following year. When Edmonds claimed to be “unaware” of the updated diagnosis, she told Us Weekly that her ex-husband’s statement was “untrue.”

