Liberty Elementary earns two national character education awards

Liberty Elementary School Adaptive PE Helpers display their signs to cheer on classmates participating in the CCSD Special Olympics Awareness Day games. Cherokee County School District

Liberty Elementary School has been honored by Character.org with two awards recognizing character education and service learning programs.

The school won two 2022 Promising Practices awards for its Adopt a Grandparent for Valentine’s Day program and its Friends Club — Adaptive PE Helpers initiative.

Liberty Elementary is one of only 152 schools honored nationwide and one of only four in Georgia; Indian Knoll Elementary School also was among those recognized, earning its first Promising Practices award. Honored schools will be recognized at Character.org’s National Forum in October.

For the Valentine’s Day program, Liberty Elementary fourth-graders partnered with the Lodge at Bridgemill senior living community. The students made gift boxes including handwritten letters and a self-addressed stamped envelope to invite its senior citizen residents to become their pen pals.

For the Adaptive PE Helpers program, third- and fifth-grade students in the AIM Gifted program twice a week volunteer during adaptive PE classes for students with special needs. They assist teachers in setting up and putting away the needed PE equipment and partner with students to assist them in completing activities. The helpers also assist Liberty students who participate in the Cherokee County School District Special Olympics Awareness Day games.

Liberty Elementary has received numerous Promising Practices awards over the last seven years and was named a National School of Character.

“Congratulations to Liberty Elementary School for continuing your legacy of learning through community service,” Superintendent Brian Hightower said. “We’re so proud of the teachers, staff and volunteers who make these extraordinary character building experiences possible for our students. Every year, I look forward to seeing what Liberty will do next to serve its community, and I am always impressed. Thank you for the service that earned this well-deserved recognition.”

The Cherokee County school board and superintendent will recognize Liberty Elementary for this honor at their August board meeting.