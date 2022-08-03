ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

I have a confession: Windows is better in light mode

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jL8Sq_0h3DgPIk00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

There's a good chance I'll make some enemies with this one, but I've recently had a change of heart. I have, for the past few years, religiously decided on dark mode for all my devices, from the moment when I set them up. Subsequently, I've become so used to a dark UI's brooding tone that I often forget Windows used to be eye scorchingly bright. However, recently my PC suffered from a chronic bout of the whoopsies, during which my OS decided to no longer exist in this plane of reality, so I was forced to reset it. In doing so my personalisation preferences bounced back to the default: light mode.

And I've stuck with it.

I've emerged from the dungeon of dark mode and I can feel the sunlight warming my skin for the first time in a long time, and it feels good.

I no longer have any qualms with the brighter theme. Light mode is the distinguished PC user's choice, after all, that much is clear to me now. Decades of refinement have led to a subtle and universally acknowledged appearance.

For example, there's no god-awful clash of contrast with bright images on dark pages and every app looks as it should and in keeping with the overall OS. All without tinkering with themes or appearance settings.

This is a cardinal sin for a dark mode aficionado, but I no longer care for dark mode's broody style. Light mode is cheerier, more attention-grabbing, and I don't find myself slipping into a daze staring at a bright UI.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Window shopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nH2SA_0h3DgPIk00

Windows 11 review (opens in new tab): What we think of the new OS

How to install Windows 11 (opens in new tab): Safe and secure install

What you need to know before upgrading (opens in new tab): Things to note before downloading the latest OS

Windows 11 TPM requirements (opens in new tab): Microsoft's strict security policy

Now there is an argument to be made for dark mode in some situations, particularly low light. And I'll admit that at night the light mode is a bit more aggressive on the eyes than the alternative. For my phone, then, I've not made the switch back to light mode. Yet. But I also hold that if you're gaming in a dark room, there's potential to hurt your eyes no matter which mode you're in, and perhaps the best way to go is to turn down your screen's brightness altogether or buy a lamp.

Hold up, perhaps there is a way to get the best of both. A hybrid solution that blends the best of light mode for apps and dark mode for your OS. Well, in Windows you can set your apps to run in one mode, and the OS to run in the other, by hitting the 'custom' option under the colour menu in personalisation settings. There are also ways to switch modes depending on the time of day (opens in new tab), which is something I could get behind.

Yet I don't expect my confession to make any dark mode user switch sides, and perhaps ultimately there's no great divide between us. I just wanted to get this confession off my chest. But if there's one light mode user that reads this and feels vindicated by my decision to switch back to the light side, I say to you: fine, you were right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsDEu_0h3DgPIk00

Jacob earned his first byline writing for his own tech blog from his hometown in Wales in 2017. From there, he graduated to professionally breaking things as hardware writer at PCGamesN, where he would later win command of the kit cupboard as hardware editor. Nowadays, as senior hardware editor at PC Gamer, he spends his days reporting on the latest developments in the technology and gaming industry. When he's not writing about GPUs and CPUs, however, you'll find him trying to get as far away from the modern world as possible by wild camping.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Jsaux Steam Deck dock

I've always had a soft spot for Jsaux. Its tough, braided USB cables have seen me right for years, and now the company has deigned to bring us an alternative to the official Steam Deck (opens in new tab) dock, while Valve is out twiddling its thumbs. There are two...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Windows#Ui
PC Gamer

EVGA slashes RTX 3090 Ti price by $1000 to just $1149

Graphics card prices have been on a downward trajectory for some time, but there's one card that kept its premium price. It's the RTX 3090 Ti (opens in new tab), a monster of a card by just about every measure. At $1,999 it was never going to be a card the majority would consider buying, but if you really want one, you can get one for just $1,149 (opens in new tab).
COMPUTERS
itechpost.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14

With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

All Vampire Survivors cheats and how they work

Vampire Survivors cheats are somewhat of a secret new addition to the monster-melting bullet hell game. Once you've unlocked them, you can turn yourself into an absolute menace just by typing in a few special codes. These codes can also be used to unlock characters, including a bunch of secret ones, stages to play on, and relics to use. And, for no good reason, you can also make your screen spin (opens in new tab)!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 415 answer and hint: Monday, August 8

Let me help you with today's Wordle. I've got a clue if you want it, the answer if you need it, and below that you'll find a wide range of hints and tips, all designed to make the August 8 (415) puzzle go as smoothly as possible for you. It's...
PC Gamer

Steam finally adds support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers

Good news for anyone who wants to use Nintendo Joy-Con controllers on their PC: The devices are now officially supported by Steam (opens in new tab). Joy-Cons have actually been functional on PCs for years now: French site Nintendo Actu (opens in new tab) first figured out how to make them work back in 2017. But that was a limited implementation, with only one of the two controllers usable at a time in singleplayer games. The official Steam support is much more robust, however, making them usable "both individually as a mini-gamepad and combined into pairs," and—according to user comments—with remappable buttons.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 8, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy