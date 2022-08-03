Read on www.golfdigest.com
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice
We're wondering how PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin is going to wriggle out of this one. This might be one of the biggest own-goals we've ever witnessed. It appears that Hadwin, 34, committed the cardinal sin with wife Jessica, who has been showing some pretty funny footage of their daughter as she watches her dad play golf this season, when he was asked about an outfit choice.
Golf.com
How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake
Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
Pro Golfer Jason Day Has a History of Withdrawing From Events — Here's Why
The professional golf tournament called the Wyndham Championship is taking place in August 2022. Here, pros in the sport are battling out for a cash prize worth millions of dollars. Over the years, there have been a number of top players whom people look forward to seeing. But others haven't always had a steady career in the sport.
Golf.com
‘They’ve turned their back on Tiger Woods’: Analyst troubled by LIV lawsuit
Curtis Strange was talking about the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and LIV Golf’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour when Tiger Woods came up. And a thought on the 15-time major champ summed up most of Strange’s thoughts on the topic du jour rather efficiently. Strange, himself a...
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
Golf.com
This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead
It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
Golf Channel
Bubble busts: 10 notables likely out of playoffs after missing the Wyndham Championship cut
The Wyndham Championship can be a gift or a death sentence to those who hover around the FedExCup Playoffs bubble. A good week can prolong a player's season, while a bad one can have them teeing it up at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to try and keep Tour status for next season — if they don't already have it. Missing the cut can dash a bubble player's playoff hopes even earlier.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship
The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AIG Women's British Open
The question was never if, but how much. After the organizations that run the other four women’s major championships each increased the prize money payouts for their events to record levels in 2022, the R&A was prepared to follow suit for this week’s AIG Women’s British Open. And on Wednesday, chief executive Martin Slumbers revealed the number to be higher than the previously announced $6.8 million, instead increasing the overall purse to $7.3 million.
Golf Digest
Pray for Collin Morikawa's golf clubs after they fell onto the middle of the tarmac
There have been no shortage of terrifying travel stories regarding lost golf bags of late. In fact, it's possible that half of the world's clubs are stuck at either Heathrow or Edinburgh airports right now. And now you can add Collin Morikawa to the long list of airline victims. Only...
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham
Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
golfmagic.com
BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever
The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
Golf Digest
Jason Day withdraws from season finale, still appears safe for FedEx Cup Playoffs
Jason Day withdrawing from a PGA Tour event is a sight golf fans have unfortunately gotten used to in recent years. The Aussie star's latest WD, however, came at a particularly bad time. The tour announced on Friday that Day pulled out ahead of the second round of the Wyndham...
PGA Tour’s Will Zalatoris Explains Decision to Fire Caddie Over ‘Unhealthy’ Situation
Not too frequently do you see a player on the PGA Tour part ways with a caddie in the middle of a tournament. But rising star Will Zalatoris believes a change was necessary while playing in this week’s Wyndham Championship. Zalatoris fired caddie Ryan Goble following his Friday round...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf lawsuit reveals Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman WhatsApp chat
A WhatsApp message conversation between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman has been revealed as part of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour. As explained by Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier, the text conversation was exhibit 6 in the legal document which opposes the suspensions given to players for joining the LIV Golf tour.
Golf Digest
Watch an emotional Nick Faldo struggle through tears as he signs off after 16 years as CBS’ lead golf analyst
There was a symmetry to Nick Faldo making the Wyndham Championship his final broadcast as an analyst for CBS Sports. It was the same tournament 43 years earlier that the six-time major winner made his tour debut as a player, the event then known as the Greater Greensboro Open. While...
Golf Digest
An out-of-nowhere win that nearly became a devastating loss leaves Ashleigh Buhai feeling joy and relief
GULLANE, Scotland — It’s a fact of golf life. There have always been major championships where the runner-up rather than the winner is the story. Doug Sanders missing from three feet to win the 1970 Open at St. Andrews is one example. Nick Price’s sad deterioration over the last six holes at Royal Troon to lose the 1982 Open is another. A dozen shots clear during the third round of the 1990 U.S. Women’s Open at the Atlanta Athletic Club, Patty Sheehan somehow contrived to lose by one. And no one who saw the triple bogey Jean Van de Velde made on the 72nd hole at Carnoustie in 1999 will ever forget that he did not win that Open.
