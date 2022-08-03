ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro in the doghouse after commenting on wife's outfit choice

We're wondering how PGA Tour pro Adam Hadwin is going to wriggle out of this one. This might be one of the biggest own-goals we've ever witnessed. It appears that Hadwin, 34, committed the cardinal sin with wife Jessica, who has been showing some pretty funny footage of their daughter as she watches her dad play golf this season, when he was asked about an outfit choice.
Golf.com

How this hero caddie saved his player from a tournament-ending mistake

Welcome to Play Smart, a game improvement column and podcast from editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help you play smarter, better golf. I’ve written about it again and again, and I’ll keep writing about it until the golf world is purged of this awful affliction. That affliction is trying...
Golf.com

Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story

Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie

Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
Golf.com

This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead

It’s every golfer’s worst nightmare: making a big number on the first hole. Joohynug Kim did exactly that Thursday at the Wyndham Championship. “I was laughing,” Kim said after his round. “There was like nothing I could do. It was just the first hole and gosh, I just got a really bad lie and then didn’t really have another good lie and didn’t really have another good lie, didn’t really have another good lie.”
Golf Channel

Bubble busts: 10 notables likely out of playoffs after missing the Wyndham Championship cut

The Wyndham Championship can be a gift or a death sentence to those who hover around the FedExCup Playoffs bubble. A good week can prolong a player's season, while a bad one can have them teeing it up at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to try and keep Tour status for next season — if they don't already have it. Missing the cut can dash a bubble player's playoff hopes even earlier.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Wyndham Championship

The final round of the final regular-season event on the PGA Tour always brings with it plenty of drama as players make their last bids to improve their positions on the FedEx Cup points list in hopes of earning a spot into playoffs … or hang on to their place inside the top 125 … or improve their standings to advance farther into the playoffs. But this year’s final round at the Wyndham Championship looks to have an extra wrinkle given the wet weather that’s already hit the Greensboro, N.C., the past two days and what’s forecasted on Sunday. As the leaders scramble Sunday morning to complete their third rounds, the threat of the final round potentially drifting into Monday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast lingers.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AIG Women's British Open

The question was never if, but how much. After the organizations that run the other four women’s major championships each increased the prize money payouts for their events to record levels in 2022, the R&A was prepared to follow suit for this week’s AIG Women’s British Open. And on Wednesday, chief executive Martin Slumbers revealed the number to be higher than the previously announced $6.8 million, instead increasing the overall purse to $7.3 million.
Golf Channel

Will Zalatoris parts ways with caddie of three years before weekend at Wyndham

Will Zalatoris has split with the caddie that he’s had for most of his young professional career. Zalatoris and caddie Ryan Goble parted ways after Friday’s second round of the Wyndham Championship, GolfChannel.com has confirmed with Zalatoris’ manager after the news was first reported by The Caddie Network.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.

If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
golfmagic.com

BMW PGA Championship weekend sells out for first time ever

The BMW PGA Championship has sold out for the weekend for the first time ever, continuing the huge demand for the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2022. The fourth Rolex Series event of the season will see a world-class field tee it up in September. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick are all set as well as past champions Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf lawsuit reveals Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman WhatsApp chat

A WhatsApp message conversation between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman has been revealed as part of the antitrust lawsuit filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the PGA Tour. As explained by Golf Magazine's Dylan Dethier, the text conversation was exhibit 6 in the legal document which opposes the suspensions given to players for joining the LIV Golf tour.
Golf Digest

An out-of-nowhere win that nearly became a devastating loss leaves Ashleigh Buhai feeling joy and relief

GULLANE, Scotland — It’s a fact of golf life. There have always been major championships where the runner-up rather than the winner is the story. Doug Sanders missing from three feet to win the 1970 Open at St. Andrews is one example. Nick Price’s sad deterioration over the last six holes at Royal Troon to lose the 1982 Open is another. A dozen shots clear during the third round of the 1990 U.S. Women’s Open at the Atlanta Athletic Club, Patty Sheehan somehow contrived to lose by one. And no one who saw the triple bogey Jean Van de Velde made on the 72nd hole at Carnoustie in 1999 will ever forget that he did not win that Open.
