Viral Video Of Legoland Characters Ignoring Black Kids Leads To Lawsuit

As Sesame Place faces backlash and even a multimillion-dollar lawsuit over its characters ignoring Black children in viral videos, another amusement park has been accused of doing the same thing, according to FOX 5 NY .

Footage shared on Instagram shows Legoland characters dancing with a group of young children while walking around or ignoring two black kids on June 14. Breana Ramsey says it's "blatant racial discrimination" against her daughter, who's wearing the orange outfit in the video, and her sister-in-law's son.

"He decides to proceed around them and interact with white children behind them," Ramsey told reporters.

Shaquana Johnson-Williams , the boy's mother, says the incident left her "angry."

"I’m upset. This is a place that my son loves to go to," she says.

Now the mothers are suing Legoland after they posted the video on social media last week and tagged the amusement park. No word on how much money they're seeking.

A spokesperson for the amusement park told FOX 5 NY they weren't aware of the incident for six weeks. They also checked CCTV footage and claimed the characters interacted with all the kids at one point during the dance party. Here's the statement they provided to the news station:

"Providing a safe, fun environment for children and their families is our number one priority. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we immediately attempted to contact the guest and opened an urgent investigation. Our company has zero tolerance for any behavior which doesn't make our guests feel fully included. We always strive to create an environment and experience where everyone feels welcome."

