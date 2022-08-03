Read on www.southcountypublications.net
AJHS open house Tuesday, Aug. 16
Auburn Junior High School in Divernon will be hosting an open house for all 6th-8th grade students Tuesday, August 16, from 5 to 6:30pm. This is an opportunity for students to find their classrooms, practice their locker combinations, and place their school supplies in their lockers. Teachers and volunteers will be available to help answer questions.
City council accepts Ponsler’s resignation as city office manager
The Auburn city council accepted the resignation of city office manager Kristy Ponsler and heard Mayor Tom Berola’s plans for the transition at Monday’s regular meeting. The council also approved the replacement of two doors and the drive-up window at the city hall during the 95 minute open session.
RJHS softball girls open 2022 vs. RivertonPerry
The Rochester Junior High softball team will start the 2022 season with a home game against Riverton Thursday (today) at 4:30 p.m. This year’s roster includes eight 8th graders and 12 7th graders, as follows:. (Rest of story available in e-Edition. Must be print subscriber.)
