ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Chris Duncan thinks the UFC has a 'Problem' on its hands after his comeback KO at DWCS 48

By Matt Erickson, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8miF_0h3DcNdg00

LAS VEGAS – Chris Duncan was in redemption mode heading into his second appearance at Dana White’s Contender Series.

But early on in his main event against Charlie Campbell on Tuesday, he was in survival mode. Duncan (9-1) was having some issues with Campbell (6-2), to put it mildly. Campbell was highly touted and a 2-1 betting favorite.

But Duncan worked through an eye poke that he said helped Campbell land some heavy uppercuts and knees to put him on the canvas, and when it looked like Campbell was close to putting him away, Duncan landed a crisp right to the jaw.

A couple seconds later, their lightweight main event at DWCS 48 was over and Duncan had one of five UFC contracts handed out after the event.

“I made a bit of a mess of it, but it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish,” Duncan said at his post-fight news conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. “He was rushing in. I watched some footage of him a while ago, and when he starts to get his groove, he starts (weaving and bobbing) with his hands. I saw him doing that, and I just got my head off the center line and just threw my cannon and threw it right to his chops.

“I bounced his head off the canvas. Putting someone down like that is never nice, but that’s what I’m going for, and I knew that’s what was going to secure me my contract.”

Duncan, from Scotland, was set for a DWCS fight in September 2021. But after he made weight for the fight, Manuel Gaxhja was pulled after a bad weight cut. Duncan said he thought he was going to get a quick trip to the UFC without having to win on DWCS as a replacement opponent, but learned the commission likely wouldn’t sign off on the matchup.

Instead, he got put into another DWCS fight a couple weeks later against Viacheslav Borschev – and got knocked out early in the second round.

“That was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Duncan said. “When I used to go into fights, I used to go into ‘Kill, kill, kill’ mode. I used to put the blinkers on and go forward and try to knock him out. And that’s not the way you go, especially in MMA, because there are so many ways to win or lose – and I paid for it. I got left-hooked and knocked out.

“I had to go back and I had to think about my mindset and how I gear up for a fight. I was gearing up the same way as when I fought last time in London on a local show, and I was feeling good.”

Now Duncan likely really is feeling good with as a full-fledged member of the UFC. Going into Tuesday’s matchup with Campbell, he had seen of his eight wins by stoppage, including six knockouts. His February win in London was the first time he needed the judges to get his hand raised.

But with the comeback KO of Campbell, Duncan thinks White and the the lightweight division got a glimpse of what he brings to the table.

“Now the UFC’s got a problem to worry about,” he said. “”They gave me the nickname ‘The Problem’ for a reason. I’m just here to work my way up the ladder and get better, go and learn, and enjoy being a full-time MMA athlete for the UFC.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 277 'Fight Motion': Watch Amanda Nunes batter Julianna Peña in super-slow motion

Amanda Nunes exacted her revenge against Julianna Pena in dominant fashion. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) battered Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) to reclaim her bantamweight title in their rematch, which headlined UFC 277 this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Peña hung tough by constantly throwing up submissions off her back, but ultimately was bloodied and battered for the majority of the fight.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Terrance McKinney wants Paddy Pimblett fight, but two legends also come to mind for next matchup

LAS VEGAS – When a microphone was put in front of his face Saturday at UFC on ESPN 40, Terrance McKinney name-dropped one of MMA’s fastest-rising stars. McKinney (13-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) wants Paddy Pimblett next, either in Abu Dhabi or New York, and he let the world know it after his first-round submission of Erick Gonzalez (14-7 MMA, 0-2 UFC) at the UFC Apex.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Text messages between Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman have surfaced from the LIV Golf lawsuit and they're ... interesting

It’s been a busy few days on the LIV golf front. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Invitational Series players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour in response to their banishment from the U.S. circuit after jumping ship and joining the Saudi-backed series.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career': Will Zalatoris fires ‘best friend’ caddie at Wyndham Championship, uses coach as fill-in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While Will Zalatoris went about fulfilling autograph requests for rows of Wyndham Championship spectators after wrapping up his third round Saturday, a few feet away coach-turned-caddie Josh Gregory explained what he tried to provide during his emergency fill-in role. “Hopefully a little smile,” Gregory said. “Most...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotland#Combat#Sports#Ufc#Dwcs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Do it for Thomas the Tank Engine': Joohyung 'Tom' Kim steamrolls field for first PGA Tour title at 2022 Wyndham Championship

Joohyung “Tom” Kim didn’t let a quadruple bogey to start the Wyndham Championship bother him. Instead, he became the first player in the last 40 years to overcome such an inauspicious start and win a PGA Tour event. In doing so, at 20 years, 1 month, 17 days, the South Korean became the second-youngest winner on Tour since World War II – only Jordan Spieth, who won the 2013 John Deere Classic was younger – and the first player born in the 2000s to win on Tour.
GREENSBORO, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy