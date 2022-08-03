Designer Jackson Wiederhoeft Finds Inspiration in Granny Style and Curtains

Read on www.wmagazine.com
Gigi Hadid Is Launching Her Own Knitwear Line
Gigi Hadid has been selling other company’s clothes for years, as both a model and the subject of oft-dissected street style. Now, she wants a piece of the action. The blondest of the Hadids took to Instagram yesterday to unveil that she’s currently working on her own fashion line, titled Guest in Residence. (She even added “founder, creative director” to her IG bio, so you know it’s serious.) In fact, from the looks of it, Hadid appears to be building a brand for the long haul, with an emphasis on quality rather than quick trends.
Grand Seiko Just Unveiled Two New Timepieces Inspired by the Iconic 44GS From the ’60s
Click here to read the full article. Grand Seiko is taking collectors back to the ’60s. The Japanese watchmaker just added two timepieces to its Heritage Collection of reinterpreted classics that are literally centered around the iconic 44GS. The new references, known as SBGW291 and SBGW293, feature modern 36.5 mm stainless-steel cases inspired by the original mid-size design that debuted in 1967. The original 44GS that was created in ’67 had nine separate design elements that gave the watch its uniquely Japanese appeal. Those features, which varied from the angle of the case to the shape of its indexes, appear in both...
Kim Kardashian and Daughters Match in Leather and Chrome
David Sedaris once wrote a bestseller titled “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” but Kim Kardashian would rather dress hers in leather and PVC. The most-watched mother on social media matched in black leather outfits and distinctive reflective sunglasses with daughters North and Chicago West in newly shared photos on Instagram.
A Look Back at Brad Pitt’s ‘80s and ‘90s Style
Brad Pitt made waves when he hit the red carpet at last month’s Bullet Train premiere wearing a black linen skirt. The youngins may not have realized it, but it was hardly the first time the 58-year-old Academy Award winner has sparked a conversation about gender norms with his wardrobe: He memorably modeled an array of mini dresses for Rolling Stone in 1999. Those who were shocked clearly hadn’t seen much of him off screen. From the very start, Pitt established that he wasn’t going to dress like your typical movie star—at least for a time: The two decades that followed reliably found the actor in an ordinary tux or suit. Fortunately, Pitt has come to a realization that’s led to his least conventional era yet. “We’re all going to die,” he told Variety of why he wore the aforementioned skirt. “So let’s mess it up.” As we await to see whatever he serves up next, take a look back at his more playful sartorial past.
