Read on www.registercitizen.com
Related
Police: Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash with van
Police say a motorcycle with two occupants was traveling south on Coolidge Street when it entered the intersection of Commerce Drive and collided with a van that was traveling westbound on Commerce Dr.
Register Citizen
Police: North Branford man, 22, killed in New Haven crash
NORTH BRANFORD — A 22-year-old man from North Branford was killed in a crash in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Middletown Avenue between its intersections with Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp around 10:35 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
Eyewitness News
22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
Naugatuck Fire Department battles fire after single car crash
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A single car crash knocked out power to some residents in Naugatuck. According to the Naugatuck Fire Department, the fiery crash occurred on Andrew Mountain Rd. When they arrived, they found all the occupants out of the car, and the car in flames. The occupants were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
One Dead, One Injured in New Haven Head-On Crash
One person has died and another was hospitalized after a crash late Saturday night in the Elm City. Officials say a motorcycle was traveling along Middletown Avenue when it collided head-on with a car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities noted that the driver of the car...
Register Citizen
Three arrested after alleged robbery, police chase in North Stonington
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three men were arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint and then fleeing from police, according to the Connecticut State Police. Troopers from Troop E in Uncasville were dispatched for a disturbance involving a firearm in...
Register Citizen
Plainfield police: Two injured in motorcycle crash late Friday
PLAINFIELD — Two state residents were injured in a motorcycle crash on Norwich Road late Friday night, according to police. Officers and firefighters were dispatched to an address near the road’s intersection with Lillibridge Road for the crash around 11:58 p.m., police said. Investigators determined that a Jewett...
Eyewitness News
East Haven Police: Man steals car, dogs from Dunkin Donuts parking lot
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An East Haven Family let out a big sigh of relief this evening upon the return of the family dogs that went missing when the car they were riding in was car jacked. Police say the car was stolen from the Dunkin Donuts parking lot...
Register Citizen
Two arrested after person stabbed in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — City police arrested two people on Sunday after another individual was stabbed, according to officials. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said the person who was stabbed suffered superficial injuries. Boisvert did not immediately identify the arrested individuals or the charges they now...
Register Citizen
Four injured after deck collapse in Preston
PRESTON — Four people, including a child, were hospitalized Saturday after a deck collapsed, according to local officials. Emergency crews responded around 4 p.m. to a residence on Lake of Isles Road after a rear deck gave way while several people were standing on the structure, according to the Poquetanuck Fire Department.
Eyewitness News
One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar fight in East Haven turned deadly after a person was shot Saturday morning. Police were called to Bullseye Billiards on 655 Main Street on the report of a shooting. Officials say the incident occurred around 1:36 a.m. Police found that the shooting was...
Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs
UPDATE: The car and the dogs have been found alive and well. Milford Police arrested the man accused of stealing the car. NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A man stole a silver 2002 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, a car that was holding two beagles inside, according to East Haven […]
New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
Naugatuck Man Faces DUI Charge After Causing 4-Vehicle I-95 Crash In New Haven, Police Say
A Connecticut man faces DUI charges after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash on I-95. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in New Haven, on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to Connecticut State Police, Justin Sollenne, age 30, of Naugatuck, was driving south on I-95 when he side-swiped another vehicle and then began to spin before coming to a rest, said Trooper Robert Coyne.
themonroesun.com
Fatal Bagburn Hill Road fire deemed accidental, victim identified
MONROE, CT — Fire Marshal William Davin is continuing to investigate the cause of Friday morning’s fatal residential fire on Bagburn Hill Road, but it has been deemed accidental in nature, according to a statement issued by Monroe Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Catalano Saturday. The victim who lost...
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting
Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
Norwich apartment fire displaces 21, including 9 children
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire ripped through an apartment complex, displacing 21 people including nine children, according to the Norwich Fire Department. Norwich Fire responded at 5:11 a.m. Sunday to 51 14th Street to a structure fire in the Greeneville section of the city. Firefighters immediately utilized a hose line to prevent the […]
Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4
PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
NBC Connecticut
Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials
Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
Comments / 0