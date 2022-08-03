ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register Citizen

Police: North Branford man, 22, killed in New Haven crash

NORTH BRANFORD — A 22-year-old man from North Branford was killed in a crash in New Haven Saturday night, according to police. Officers were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on Middletown Avenue between its intersections with Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp around 10:35 p.m., Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead, One Injured in New Haven Head-On Crash

One person has died and another was hospitalized after a crash late Saturday night in the Elm City. Officials say a motorcycle was traveling along Middletown Avenue when it collided head-on with a car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities noted that the driver of the car...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Three arrested after alleged robbery, police chase in North Stonington

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three men were arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint and then fleeing from police, according to the Connecticut State Police. Troopers from Troop E in Uncasville were dispatched for a disturbance involving a firearm in...
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Plainfield police: Two injured in motorcycle crash late Friday

PLAINFIELD — Two state residents were injured in a motorcycle crash on Norwich Road late Friday night, according to police. Officers and firefighters were dispatched to an address near the road’s intersection with Lillibridge Road for the crash around 11:58 p.m., police said. Investigators determined that a Jewett...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Two arrested after person stabbed in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD — City police arrested two people on Sunday after another individual was stabbed, according to officials. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said the person who was stabbed suffered superficial injuries. Boisvert did not immediately identify the arrested individuals or the charges they now...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Four injured after deck collapse in Preston

PRESTON — Four people, including a child, were hospitalized Saturday after a deck collapsed, according to local officials. Emergency crews responded around 4 p.m. to a residence on Lake of Isles Road after a rear deck gave way while several people were standing on the structure, according to the Poquetanuck Fire Department.
PRESTON, CT
Eyewitness News

One man dies after bar fight leads to shooting in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar fight in East Haven turned deadly after a person was shot Saturday morning. Police were called to Bullseye Billiards on 655 Main Street on the report of a shooting. Officials say the incident occurred around 1:36 a.m. Police found that the shooting was...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Milford PD arrests man who stole car, 2 dogs

UPDATE: The car and the dogs have been found alive and well. Milford Police arrested the man accused of stealing the car. NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) – A man stole a silver 2002 Ford Taurus from an East Haven Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, a car that was holding two beagles inside, according to East Haven […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven shooting leaves 19-year-old injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old West Haven man was shot Friday afternoon on Dixwell Avenue, New Haven Police say. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Dixwell Avenue in the area of Henry Street and Munson Street. They located and treated a man who had been struck by gunfire, suffering non life-threatening injuries. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Man Faces DUI Charge After Causing 4-Vehicle I-95 Crash In New Haven, Police Say

A Connecticut man faces DUI charges after allegedly causing a four-vehicle crash on I-95. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in New Haven, on Thursday, Aug. 4. According to Connecticut State Police, Justin Sollenne, age 30, of Naugatuck, was driving south on I-95 when he side-swiped another vehicle and then began to spin before coming to a rest, said Trooper Robert Coyne.
NEW HAVEN, CT
themonroesun.com

Fatal Bagburn Hill Road fire deemed accidental, victim identified

MONROE, CT — Fire Marshal William Davin is continuing to investigate the cause of Friday morning’s fatal residential fire on Bagburn Hill Road, but it has been deemed accidental in nature, according to a statement issued by Monroe Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Catalano Saturday. The victim who lost...
MONROE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Seek Information on Hartford Shooting

Police in Hartford are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting. It occurred around 4:10 Saturday afternoon in the area of 200 Blue Hills Avenue. Investigators say they responded there after receiving a call from a person saying they heard gunshots being fired and...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich apartment fire displaces 21, including 9 children

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire ripped through an apartment complex, displacing 21 people including nine children, according to the Norwich Fire Department. Norwich Fire responded at 5:11 a.m. Sunday to 51 14th Street to a structure fire in the Greeneville section of the city. Firefighters immediately utilized a hose line to prevent the […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Porch in Preston collapses, hospitalizing 4

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The back porch of a home in Preston collapsed on Saturday, sending three adults and one child to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on Lake of Isles Road. The deck of the raised ranch home was about 8 feet off the […]
PRESTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Killed in Monroe Fire: Officials

Officials are investigating after a fire left a woman dead in Monroe Friday morning. The blaze broke out at a home on Bagburn Hill Road at about 9 a.m. Authorities said they received a call from a passerby reporting smoke coming from the home. When crews got to the scene, they saw heavy fire on the first floor.
MONROE, CT

