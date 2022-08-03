ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Exclusive: Airbus Axes Remaining A350 Jet Deal With Qatar Airways - Sources

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

France Expects Wine Production Rebound but Drought Threatens

PARIS (Reuters) - Wine production in France is expected to rebound this year from frost-hit output in 2021, although deepening drought may curb volumes, the country's farm ministry said on Tuesday. Wine production is expected to rise by 13-21% to between 42.6 million and 45.6 million hectolitres, the ministry projected...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Business Industry#Linus Business#Qatar Airways Sources#Reuters#European
US News and World Report

Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Country
Qatar
US News and World Report

First Ukraine Ship Under Grain Deal Will Not Dock in Lebanon on Time -Embassy

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port under a deal brokered last month will not arrive in Lebanon on Sunday as planned, the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon said. The Razoni left Odesa on the Black Sea early last Monday carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn and...
WORLD
US News and World Report

European Shares Slip With U.S. Inflation Data in Focus

(Reuters) -European shares dipped on Tuesday as investors cautiously waited for key U.S. inflation data later in the week for hints on the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rate increases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, retreating after logging its best session in nearly two weeks on Monday.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Crushed by War, Syrian Tourism Eyes Expat Uptick

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Somar Hazim had high hopes when he opened a hotel in Damascus in 2009, adding to a growing number of boutique guest houses in the Old City that were proving to be a hit with tourists, before war broke out and forced him to close down. Although...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran Makes First Import Order Using Cryptocurrency - Report

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran made its first official import order using cryptocurrency this week, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Tuesday, a move that could enable the Islamic Republic to circumvent U.S. sanctions that have crippled the economy. The order, worth $10 million, was a first step towards allowing the country...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Military Ship Visit After India Protests

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Escaping Shanghai's COVID Lockdown Only to Get Trapped in Hainan

(Reuters) - Brian Hall fled Shanghai in June to avoid another lockdown of his residential compound, escaping to China's tropical tourist island of Hainan where he could work remotely as a public health professor after undertaking 10 days of quarantine. Hall, who has worked at the New York University Shanghai...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries

(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Biden 'Concerned' as China Extends Military Drills Around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) -China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, eliciting concern from U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Calls for Tougher International Response After Shelling of Nuclear Plant

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian "nuclear terror" after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe. During a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskiy called for sanctions to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy