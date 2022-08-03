Exclusive: Airbus Axes Remaining A350 Jet Deal With Qatar Airways - Sources

Read on money.usnews.com
France Expects Wine Production Rebound but Drought Threatens
PARIS (Reuters) - Wine production in France is expected to rebound this year from frost-hit output in 2021, although deepening drought may curb volumes, the country's farm ministry said on Tuesday. Wine production is expected to rise by 13-21% to between 42.6 million and 45.6 million hectolitres, the ministry projected...
Boeing deliveries slip to five-month low in July
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 airplanes in July, highlighting pressure on global supply chains as it prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
Chile Sinkhole Grows Large Enough to Swallow France's Arc De Triomphe
(Reuters) -A sinkhole in Chile has doubled in size, growing large enough to engulf France's Arc de Triomphe and prompting officials to order work to stop at a nearby copper mine. The sinkhole, which emerged on July 30, now stretches 50 meters (160 feet) across and goes down 200 meters...
Exclusive-Bank of England Would Sell Gilts Even if It Cuts Rates in Future, Ramsden Says
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England would press on with plans to gradually sell its vast stock of British government bonds even if an economic slowdown eventually forces it to cut interest rates, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said. The BoE is primed to become the first major central bank...
Analysis-BHP Needs to Pay More for EV, Clean Energy Metals as It Returns to Dealmaking
SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - BHP must shell out more if it wants to snap up assets like those of OZ Minerals - a play on the future of electrification and decarbonisation, analysts and bankers said, after the miner's unsolicited bid for the nickel and copper company was rebuffed. BHP Group's A$8.34...
First Ukraine Ship Under Grain Deal Will Not Dock in Lebanon on Time -Embassy
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port under a deal brokered last month will not arrive in Lebanon on Sunday as planned, the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon said. The Razoni left Odesa on the Black Sea early last Monday carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn and...
European Shares Slip With U.S. Inflation Data in Focus
(Reuters) -European shares dipped on Tuesday as investors cautiously waited for key U.S. inflation data later in the week for hints on the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rate increases. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, retreating after logging its best session in nearly two weeks on Monday.
Crushed by War, Syrian Tourism Eyes Expat Uptick
DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Somar Hazim had high hopes when he opened a hotel in Damascus in 2009, adding to a growing number of boutique guest houses in the Old City that were proving to be a hit with tourists, before war broke out and forced him to close down. Although...
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
Iran Makes First Import Order Using Cryptocurrency - Report
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran made its first official import order using cryptocurrency this week, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Tuesday, a move that could enable the Islamic Republic to circumvent U.S. sanctions that have crippled the economy. The order, worth $10 million, was a first step towards allowing the country...
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Military Ship Visit After India Protests
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was...
In First Visit to China, South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks to Reassure Beijing Over U.S. Ties
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea foreign minister Park Jin is set for his first visit to China on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Beijing about their relationship despite stronger ties with the United States and tensions over Taiwan. Park is scheduled for a three-day stay in...
Escaping Shanghai's COVID Lockdown Only to Get Trapped in Hainan
(Reuters) - Brian Hall fled Shanghai in June to avoid another lockdown of his residential compound, escaping to China's tropical tourist island of Hainan where he could work remotely as a public health professor after undertaking 10 days of quarantine. Hall, who has worked at the New York University Shanghai...
Qualcomm to Spend $4.2 Billion More on Chips From GlobalFoundries
(Reuters) -Qualcomm agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries's New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, according to a filing released Monday. The announcement expands on a prior $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will...
Biden 'Concerned' as China Extends Military Drills Around Taiwan
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, eliciting concern from U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would conduct...
Thailand, China to Resume Air Force Exercises After Pandemic Pause
BANGKOK (Reuters) - An annual joint fighter jets exercise between Thailand and China will resume later this month after being put on hold for two years during the pandemic, the Thai air force said, with a former U.S. air base chosen to host the event. The "Falcon Strike" exercise has...
Zelenskiy Calls for Tougher International Response After Shelling of Nuclear Plant
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian "nuclear terror" after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe. During a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskiy called for sanctions to...
