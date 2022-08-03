Robinhood crypto arm to pay $30M in penalty amid massive layoffs

Read on coinchapter.com
blockworks.co
Coinbase Hit With Another Class Action Lawsuit Following SEC Allegations
Beleaguered US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is staring down yet another class action lawsuit. Law firm Bragar Eagel & Squire filed the suit on Thursday in the US District Court of New Jersey, alleging Coinbase made false or misleading claims about its business activities and compliance policies for more than a year, according to a statement.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Delists Ethereum-Based Token After SEC Declares It an Unregistered Security in Coinbase Complaint
The US arm of crypto exchange Binance removed Amp (AMP) on its platform as federal regulators claim that the Ethereum (ETH) token is an unregistered security. In a new statement, the exchange says that out of an abundance of caution, it will stop supporting the native token of the AMP blockchain effective August 15th.
Robinhood Faces More Woes and $30 Million Fine
Robinhood HOOD, the beleaguered brokerage that attracted the attention of Gen Z investors, is facing more pain. The company's cryptocurrency unit received a $30 million fine by New York's Department of Financial Services and has been accused of violating anti-money laundering and cybersecurity regulations. Shares of Robinhood have fallen by...
dailyhodl.com
New York State Fines Crypto Wing of Robinhood $30,000,000 for Allegedly Violating Consumer Protection Laws
The state of New York is levying a fine against the crypto branch of trading giant Robinhood for allegedly violating consumer protection and anti-money laundering laws. According to a new press release by New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS), an investigation into Robinhood unveiled that the company failed to maintain regulatory standards.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
dailyhodl.com
$655,000,000,000 Investment Giant Charles Schwab To Launch New Crypto-Themed ETF
The asset management arm of one of the biggest financial institutions in the world is set to launch a new crypto-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF) this week. According to a new press release, Schwab Asset Management, a branch of Charles Schwab, will be launching the Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF as soon as August 4th.
cryptobriefing.com
SEC Investigating Binance, All U.S. Crypto Exchanges: Forbes
The SEC is investigating Binance and every U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, a Forbes report quoting an unnamed source from Senator Lummis' (R-Wy) office has claimed. The SEC has been ramping up its efforts to regulate the digital assets space in recent weeks, including a probe on Coinbase for allegedly listing unregistered securities.
financefeeds.com
Michael Saylor step down as loss on bitcoin bet widens to $2 billion
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is vacating his position as the chief executive officer of MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm he co-founded 33 years ago. According to a statement posted by MicroStrategy, Saylor will hold the role of executive chairman and chair of the board of directors to focus more on the company’s bitcoin acquisition strategy and related advocacy initiatives. Effective August 8, the company’s president and former chief financial officer Phong Le will assume the CEO role while keeping his current duties.
blockworks.co
Coinbase Stock Has Ballooned Nearly 60% in 5 Days
Coinbase rallied 16% midway through Thursday’s trading session, bringing the stock’s five-day gains to nearly 60% — and leaving the bulk of crypto-related equities and big technology stocks in the dust. Bitcoin-friendly business intelligence firm MicroStrategy and crypto financial services firm Galaxy Digital have locked in gains...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin at a Decision Point, Solana-Based Wallets Exploit, and the Nomad Fiasco: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the hectic Nomad exploit to thousands of Solana-based wallets being drained, the last week resulted in a declining market that’s reaching a decision point. The past seven days failed to bring positive developments, at least in terms of pricing, as the total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by around $35 billion. This comes on the back of BTC and ETH failing to overcome critical resistance levels and presently circulating below them.
cryptoglobe.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer: ‘Still Studying Coinbase and All of These Crypto Coins’
Former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer, who is is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“, is “studying” Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). On Monday, Cramer, who is also a co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street“, as well as a co-founder of financial news website TheStreet, sent out the following tweet:
cryptobriefing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Could Become Commodities Under New CFTC Bill
A bipartisan group of senators on the Senate Agriculture Committee has put forward a new bill for identifying and classifying “digital commodities” that would place them under the jurisdiction of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. The bill contains language that allows for some assets to be considered “digital...
India freezes assets of Binance-linked WazirX
MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - India's financial crime-fighting agency said on Friday it had frozen the assets of WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, as part of its investigation into suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations.
crowdfundinsider.com
Here is the FDIC Advisory on Insured Firms that Deal with Crypto
Following the Voyager Digital (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) debacle that ended in bankruptcy after a loan from Three Arrow Capital (3AC) was not repaid, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was compelled to make a statement on certain holdings at the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. As was reported previously, the FDIC took umbrage to certain statements being made by Voyager entities that the FDIC deemed misleading.
u.today
Crypto Investors Actively Sign Petition to Remove Gary Gensler as Chairman of SEC
It seems that the crypto community's patience has come to an end with a new initiative to remove Gary Gensler from his position at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A group of enthusiasts created a petition accusing the former head of the CFTC and the current head of the SEC of obstruction of justice for failing to enforce laws relating to naked short selling and for failing to provide competent oversight of market makers, referring to the activities of Citadel Securities.
bloomberglaw.com
BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)
Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
cryptopotato.com
Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Adds Support for Cardano (ADA) Staking
After allowing investors to earn ETH through Ethereum staking, the bank has now done the same with Cardano ADA. Swiss-based digital asset bank Sygnum has added Cardano (ADA) to its bank-grade staking services for institutional clients. The bank’s customers can now earn rewards for staking ADA, the eighth largest cryptocurrency by market cap.
biztoc.com
A staff member from Senator Cynthia Lummis' office says the SEC is investigating Binance and every US crypto exchange, including Coinbase
Widely circulated reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating $20 billion crypto exchange Coinbase are just the tip of the iceberg, according to a staffer from U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis’ (R-Wy) office. The staffer says every U.S. crypto exchange—and the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance—are in various stages of being investigated. There are more than 40 U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges, according to crypto data site, CoinGecko. The SEC has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
