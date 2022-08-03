Robinhood crypto arm to pay $30M in penalty amid massive layoffs

It seems that the crypto community's patience has come to an end with a new initiative to remove Gary Gensler from his position at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A group of enthusiasts created a petition accusing the former head of the CFTC and the current head of the SEC of obstruction of justice for failing to enforce laws relating to naked short selling and for failing to provide competent oversight of market makers, referring to the activities of Citadel Securities.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO