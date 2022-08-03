New York Times Expects Weak Ad Revenue as Slowdown Worries Hit Spending

Read on money.usnews.com
Dow rallies 415 points as brighter economic data and corporate earnings soften recession worries
US stocks surged Wednesday as earnings reports and economic data were better than anticipated. Wall Street's indexes had lost ground in the past two sessions, coming off a strong July performance. The ISM services PMI outstripped expectations with a July reading of 56.7%. US stocks soared Wednesday in a rally...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Jobless claims rise, Clorox tumbles, oil below $90
Jobless claims tick higher ahead of Friday's big report. Carvana sees continual improvement in cutting costs. Carvana is higher in after hours trading. The online used car retailer expects sequential improvement in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) per retail unit sold in the third and fourth quarters. The company...
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
CNBC
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
The dollar could crash from 20-year highs if the Fed pauses rate hikes in a weak economy, says top economist
In 2022, the dollar has jumped more than 10% against other major currencies, strengthening to levels not seen since 2002. But a shift by the Fed away from its aggressive rate-hike campaign would send the dollar lower, economist Barry Eichengreen said. The idea that inflation will remain in the high...
The dollar has slid to a one-month low now that the US has technically entered recession
The dollar sank to a one-month low on Monday after data last week showed the US is technically in recession. It reflects a "sell-the-fact" reaction in markets as investors expect milder Fed rate hikes. A weak Chinese economy is also affecting the performance of the greenback on demand concerns. The...
Unlike Walmart, Amazon says customers are unfazed by inflation, and the e-commerce giant is whittling down warehouse costs
Amazon reported a fall in quarterly operating income. The e-commerce giant has not seen inflation change consumer behavior. Amazon pointed to progress in the efficiency of its fulfillment network. Considering some rough signals this week from Walmart, Shopify, and Best Buy, the news could've been a lot worse from Amazon's...
Walmart to lay off corporate employees after cutting profit outlook
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Walmart on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to lay off corporate employees after cutting its profit outlook last week. The retailer began notifying employees in its corporate offices in Bentonville, Ark., and elsewhere of the layoffs affecting about 200 employees in its merchandising, global technology and real-estate teams departments, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian
Despite a net loss, Amazon stock soared by 10% after reporting results for the second quarter of 2022. Amazon Web Services was the star of the show (again). Amazon's advertising business made a strong contribution, while Rivian Automotive was a drag. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Why AbbVie Stock Could Be Approaching a Make or Break Moment
AbbVie's latest earnings report is underwhelming the market. Its aesthetics portfolio is unexpectedly underperforming for reasons beyond its control. Humira is performing better than expected, and so are Skyrizi and Rinvoq. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?
The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
deseret.com
Charge it: Inflation driving record increase in consumer debt
U.S. credit card user balances shot up $46 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% spike that’s the biggest year-over-year jump in 20 years and evidence consumers are taking on increasing debt to cope with ongoing, record-high inflation. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New...
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon.
Elon Musk predicts the US will have a 'mild recession' for 18 months
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, thinks the US is headed toward a mild recession and that peak inflation is behind us.
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
Walmart cutting 200 corporate jobs amid inflation woes
Nearly 200 corporate employees at Walmart are being laid off amid a major restructuring effort by the retail titan after it projected a drop in profits due to high inflation.
etftrends.com
U.S. Dollar ETFs Gain on Bets of a Shifting Fed Outlook
U.S. dollar-related exchange traded funds strengthened Friday after the unusually strong July jobs report raised bets that the Federal Reserve will add more interest rate hikes ahead. On Friday, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish (UUP) was up 0.9% and the WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) increased 0.6%.
