Irmo, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

coladaily.com

Columbia’s newest downtown venue Player’s Club Academy opening soon

Golf enthusiasts will soon have the opportunity to enjoy an open floor layout, additional Full Swing bays, on-site private lessons with a PGA Class A Member, interactive gaming experiences, and more at Player’s Club Academy, Columbia’s newest downtown venue. The Academy is the newest expansion of the Player’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
ciu.edu

CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia church congregation not letting fire erode their spirit

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greater Faith United Baptist Church lost its building to a blaze on Sunday, and while thankfully no one was injured their sanctuary is a total loss. "Yall are going through a test with the burning of your church," A guest pastor told the congregation. "That is a test, but you know God is going to make it what? Bigger and better."
COLUMBIA, SC
Irmo, SC
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Main Street Latin Festival

Grab your dancing shoes and salsa on down to Main Street for Columbia’s annual Latin Festival. Join more than 20,000 locals and visitors who are spicing up the city for this annual one-day festival of food and fun. Start your festive Saturday early by stopping through Soda City Market,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Central Carolina Community Foundation Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month

Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands' leader in collaborative philanthropy, invites the community to join the annual Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) celebrations throughout August 2022. Black Philanthropy Month is a national, coordinated effort to celebrate African American and African-descent giving in all its forms. The Community Foundation, along with its African American Philanthropy Committee, celebrates this important month each year to recognize and uplift the voices of our region's Black philanthropists. Through stories and action-focused communication on our social media, we will share how Black philanthropists impact our community with their time, talent and treasure. The Foundation will also celebrate Give 8/28 — the only nationwide giving day for Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Tourism plan for lower Richland County moves forward after years of delay

COLUMBIA — Richland County is moving forward on a long-awaited project to boost tourism around the Congaree National Park. Although the county's Conversation Commission first developed the Lower Richland Tourism Plan in 2016, approving it in 2018, it sat idle since then, sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and flood recovery efforts. But on July 12, the County Council gave the plan initial approval.
The Post and Courier

Columbia real estate market cooling off during the summer months, agents say

COLUMBIA — Columbia's red-hot market for homes has cooled off to a more sedate temperature this summer, according to local real estate agents. Overall, the market has made life more bearable for buyers, with houses available for more time on the market and the return of some negotiation room, said Olivia Cooley, who owns her own real estate firm in Irmo.
COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Frozen Delights brings Philadelphia treat to Aiken

In an unassuming former gas station on Augusta Road sits a frozen treat shop that is humble in appearance but large in flavor. The shop’s owner and sole employee Anthony Simpkins, 45, has been a South Carolina resident for most of his life, but his roots and taste buds remain in Philadelphia.
AIKEN, SC
Newberry Observer

Volunteers needed for Summer Fair

NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry. Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more. Anyone...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

From the mouths of babes

This summer, 4-H has been working with the Newberry YMCA to provide programs for youth. Each week, campers at the YMCA experience a different ‘theme.’ One week it might be beachy, another might be sports. Thus far, with several sessions to go, youth have participated in an Olympic style game, did an experiment with sunscreen, and talked about community.
NEWBERRY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Elizabeth Barnhardt enters race for District Five School Board

Running on a platform addressing todays issues, local business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt announced her campaign for Lexington Five School Board. Barnhardt said, “I have a robust agenda that puts kids first and focuses on academics.” She added “It is the parents who are the primary stakeholders of their children. I will be a voice for the parents.”
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tree falls on parked vehicles at Columbia area apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Heavy storms in Columbia overnight caused some damage. At the Alera West Apartment Complex, a tree fell on three cars. "I'm old, my birthday is next week I'll be 57 with injuries and no car,” said Tonie Pringle, whose cars were damaged after a tree fell on them.
FanSided

This South Carolina Gamecocks ticket idea is telling

The South Carolina Gamecocks have recently gone viral due to local stores selling tickets to their football games, and not in a good way. Never in my life have I seen college football tickets being sold on the shelves of retail stores and, based on reactions from social media, I don’t believe that I am alone in that statement.
COLUMBIA, SC

