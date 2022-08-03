Read on www.freightwaves.com
Drilling Deep: A turnaround coming in diesel?
On this week’s opening oil market discussion, podcast host John Kingston looks at the diesel market that has fallen a long way but has some fundamental imbalances that may slow further declines. Also, Kingston talks with Carrier Logistics’ Ben Wiesen, celebrating the company’s 50th year as a TMS supplier...
Will new coast-to-coast parcel service strike a shipper chord?
Roughly 10 months after the $1.3 billion merger of regional parcel delivery carriers LaserShip and OnTrac was completed, the combined entity last week announced the launch of a coast-to-coast residential delivery service. The question now becomes, with a purported national network being built, will parcel users looking to broaden their...
Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup
It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
XPO highlights better LTL yield, brokerage performance in Q2
As Brad Jacobs prepares to exit the CEO helm at XPO Logistics, he touted two particular numbers on the company’s earnings call with analysts Friday. The less-than-truckload business, which is the core of XPO (NYSE: XPO) after selling off multiple divisions as it looks to become a pure-play company, posted an adjusted operating ratio–the ratio of revenues to expenses– of 80.4% That was only 20 basis points better than the LTL’s division a year ago, but when real estate transactions are taken out of the equation, the LTL OR was up 70 bps, improving from 81.1% a year ago.
Slync.io fires CEO Chris Kirchner, strips board chairmanship
Logistics technology provider Slync.io announced Friday the firing of CEO Chris Kirchner and removed him as chairman of its board of directors. In a statement to FreightWaves, the board said it has appointed Timothy F. Kehoe, Slync’s former chief of staff and retired U.S. Army colonel, to serve as interim president.
Carlike luxuries complement new Western Star 57X ruggedness
YPSILANTI, Mich. — If brushed metal interior accents, digital displays, and the latest safety and connected technology sounds like an ad for a luxury SUV, think bigger. A lot bigger. Like Class 8. On Tuesday, Western Star, the off-highway-focused brand of Daimler Truck North America, revealed the third vehicle...
Contract rates are puzzling; tender rejections flirt with sub-6% levels
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 40 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
Paccar recalls 54 Kenworth, Peterbilt models for possible steering gear fractures
Paccar Inc., the parent company of Kenworth Trucks and Peterbilt Motors, is recalling 54 models of medium- and heavy-duty trucks — more than 50,000 units in the U.S. and Canada — assembled in the last year. Faulty assembly of steering gears can result in fractures leading to a possible crash.
Receiver works to get truckers paid after CoreFund Capital’s abrupt closure
Court-appointed receiver Timothy Hassenger is working on getting hundreds of truckers’ accounts receivable paid nearly three weeks after a legal feud between brothers regarding the assets of a family trust led to the abrupt shutdown and firing of all employees at CoreFund Capital, a Texas-based factoring company. Some small-business...
