ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Yukon police searching for man who followed multiple women in Target, fondling himself

By Miranda Vondale Foster
KTUL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ktul.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Haskell deputies arrest two suspects for stolen OKC car

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 9 p.m. on August 4, Haskell County Sheriff's Office Deputies along with Choctaw Tribal officers performed a traffic stop for failure to maintain, and fictitious license plate on a black four-door Kia. The displayed license plate indicated it was on a 2008 Mercedes Benz.
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say

NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Police find explosives during traffic stop in Union City

UNION CITY (KOKH) - Union City Police arrested a man in Union City with active felony warrants and an arsenal of weapons and illegal drugs. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Saturday in the 600 block of North Main. Reports say 36-year-old Heath Lowell Gates of Oklahoma City...
UNION CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yukon, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Yukon, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Law Enforcement#Target
KOCO

OCPD: Person shot during fight in OKC overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said a person was shot during a fight overnight. Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to a scene on Northwest 34th Street where a person had been shot during a fight. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house & stealing her car in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 23-year-old man has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending a Sept. 12 court appearance on charges of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Stillwater, stealing her car, drunk driving, and attempting to elude Stillwater police on July 24 — six weeks after he was freed on $2,000 bond on a charge of head-butting her in the presence of her children on June 8.
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Injured In Overnight Shooting Near Quail Springs Mall

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night at the Quail Springs mall. According to Oklahoma City Police, two vehicles broke out in a gun battle around 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Quail Springs mall. Police say two people inside the two vehicles were shooting at each other. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and sent to the hospital.
KXII.com

Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy