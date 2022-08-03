Yukon police searching for man who followed multiple women in Target, fondling himself

Read on ktul.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Haskell deputies arrest two suspects for stolen OKC car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 9 p.m. on August 4, Haskell County Sheriff's Office Deputies along with Choctaw Tribal officers performed a traffic stop for failure to maintain, and fictitious license plate on a black four-door Kia. The displayed license plate indicated it was on a 2008 Mercedes Benz.
KOCO
Neighbors react after apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors reacted after an apparent triple murder-suicide in Oklahoma City. Police said a father drove into another neighborhood he didn’t live in and then killed his three children before killing himself. Initially, police told KOCO 5 someone walking saw the car and called 911 but...
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
KTUL
Police find explosives during traffic stop in Union City
UNION CITY (KOKH) - Union City Police arrested a man in Union City with active felony warrants and an arsenal of weapons and illegal drugs. Officials say police conducted a traffic stop on Saturday in the 600 block of North Main. Reports say 36-year-old Heath Lowell Gates of Oklahoma City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Man arrested in Stillwater after striking trailer house with car and fleeing, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police say they arrested a man early Friday morning after he struck a trailer house with a vehicle and attempted to flee. SPD responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. that reported a vehicle has struck a trailer house and the driver was attempting to leave.
Person shot at Oklahoma City apartment complex
A person was shot in Oklahoma City overnight.
KTUL
OKC residents arrested in Tulsa with meth, fentanyl and a firearm
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested three OKC residents for drugs, a firearm and a stolen car. Police responded to reports of stolen car from a used car dealership near 41st and Memorial. Officers said they saw the stolen Buick and found Brittany Jefferson, who had taken...
2 Killed, 2 Flee After Hit-And-Run Crash In SW Oklahoma City, Police Say
A man and woman died Sunday evening after a hit-and-run crash near Southwest 35th and Youngs, according to police. Oklahoma City Police say two people involved in the crash ran from the scene and have not been captured, but a third is in custody. They also say they have identified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
OCPD: Person shot during fight in OKC overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said a person was shot during a fight overnight. Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, officials responded to a scene on Northwest 34th Street where a person had been shot during a fight. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Driver charged with murder in death of Edmond motorcycle officer
Okla County DA David Prater filed a murder charge against a driver in the death of an on-duty Edmond Police Dept. motorcycle officer July 19. The post Driver charged with murder in death of Edmond motorcycle officer appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
1600kush.com
Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house & stealing her car in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 23-year-old man has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending a Sept. 12 court appearance on charges of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Stillwater, stealing her car, drunk driving, and attempting to elude Stillwater police on July 24 — six weeks after he was freed on $2,000 bond on a charge of head-butting her in the presence of her children on June 8.
Family In Shock After Car Crashes Into Home, Driver Arrested
A family is woken up in the middle of the night to a car in their living room. The family did not want to go on camera but said smoke and pieces of the house were flying everywhere. Police told News 9 the man behind the wheel is now behind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Body camera footage shows chaos at Quail Springs Mall as police respond to reports of active shooter
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly released police body camera video shows the chaos inside Quail Springs Mall as Oklahoma City police searched for what they thought was an active shooter. The noise turned out to have been “party poppers,” but the chaos was real. Police took the threat seriously, as...
KTUL
Man arrested after shooting near Quail Springs mall leaves one in hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after shooting two women near Quail Springs Mall. Police arrested Terrence Britton on Wednesday after he recklessly fired shots towards other vehicles that were moving northbound around 11 p.m. Oklahoma City Police responded to a shots fired call in...
1 Injured In Overnight Shooting Near Quail Springs Mall
The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday night at the Quail Springs mall. According to Oklahoma City Police, two vehicles broke out in a gun battle around 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Quail Springs mall. Police say two people inside the two vehicles were shooting at each other. According to police, one person was shot multiple times and sent to the hospital.
Road rage concerns across OKC metro
It has become a growing trend across the Oklahoma City metro, aggressive driving that has turned violent.
Man charged with killing Oklahoma County cellmate
A man who is already in the Oklahoma County Detention Center is being charged in connection with his cellmate's murder.
KXII.com
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
KOCO
3 children, father found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Three children and their father were found dead from an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma City, officials said. On Saturday, police responded to a welfare call near Northwest 111th Street and Treemont Lane in Oklahoma City. According to authorities, the father killed his three children and then himself.
OKCPD: Man arrested after 10-year-old boy tells of attempted kidnapping escape at ballpark
The Oklahoma City Police Department has made an arrest in an alleged attempted kidnapping case on the city's northwest side Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0