Why Did Vine Shut Down? A Deep Dive Into the Beloved Short Form Video App

Read on www.purewow.com
Related
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
purewow.com
Usher Poses with 10-Month-Old Son Sire in Rare Slideshow on Instagram
Usher treated his followers to a brand-new set of photos earlier this weekend, where he offered a rare glimpse of his now 10-month-old son, Sire. In the slideshow, the “Yeah!” singer couldn't look more proud as he beams up at his son, who is seen standing on his leg. In the first photo, young Sire is seemingly holding himself up, until you notice Usher's hand carefully balancing him. The infant also smiles at something off screen. Then, the second photo is taken from an angle behind the couch, where Sire is caught with his hands pressed together as he looks directly at the camera. Finally, Usher rounded out the carousel with a video of himself tickling Sire and asking, “What time is it?” as the child plays with his watch.
purewow.com
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Hannah Dodd Is Replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca
There’s some drama brewing in the Ton, and it all revolves around one Bridgerton sibling: Francesca. Netflix is making a major switcheroo ahead of the show’s third season and replacing the actress who originally played Francesca in Bridgerton, Ruby Stokes. (FYI, she’s set to star in an all-new series Lockwood & Co. and, therefore, backing out due to a scheduling conflict.)
purewow.com
David Harbour Originally Thought ‘Stranger Things’ Wouldn’t Make it Past Season One
From the moment Stranger Things season one debuted on Netflix, the sci-fi series was a hit amongst viewers. The show went on to have four seasons—with a fifth and final season confirmed by The Duffer Brothers—but one of the show’s stars didn’t think it wouldn’t make it past season one.
RELATED PEOPLE
purewow.com
Jamie Foxx Admits How He Got Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Acting Retirement
We still haven't recovered from the news that Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement, and now, Jamie Foxx has revealed how he convinced his former Annie co-star to get back into the business. While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx discussed the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, where...
purewow.com
Serena Williams Debuts Brand-New Hairstyle on Instagram to Close Out the Summer
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. It may feel like summer is flying by, but we've still got a few weeks left before the fall season...
Comments / 0