ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE

Central Carolina Community Foundation Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month

Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands' leader in collaborative philanthropy, invites the community to join the annual Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) celebrations throughout August 2022. Black Philanthropy Month is a national, coordinated effort to celebrate African American and African-descent giving in all its forms. The Community Foundation, along with its African American Philanthropy Committee, celebrates this important month each year to recognize and uplift the voices of our region's Black philanthropists. Through stories and action-focused communication on our social media, we will share how Black philanthropists impact our community with their time, talent and treasure. The Foundation will also celebrate Give 8/28 — the only nationwide giving day for Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Adia Victoria opens season of More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series

Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia Museum of Art announces the second season of More Than Rhythm: A Black Music Series, hosted by ethnomusicologist Dr. Birgitta Johnson and kicking off Friday, August 26, with a special performance from South Carolina native and globally recognized blues musician Adia Victoria. More artists featured this season include Nicole Neely and The Black Exchange, Mahoganëë, DJ Lady Marauder, and Dom Flemons.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy