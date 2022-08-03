UNUM Group/Colonial Life Awards The Big Red Barn Retreat A Grant to Support Farm-to-Table Program for Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members, and First Responders

Read on sodacitybizwire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
ciu.edu
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
Soda City Biz WIRE
Central Carolina Community Foundation Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month
Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands' leader in collaborative philanthropy, invites the community to join the annual Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) celebrations throughout August 2022. Black Philanthropy Month is a national, coordinated effort to celebrate African American and African-descent giving in all its forms. The Community Foundation, along with its African American Philanthropy Committee, celebrates this important month each year to recognize and uplift the voices of our region's Black philanthropists. Through stories and action-focused communication on our social media, we will share how Black philanthropists impact our community with their time, talent and treasure. The Foundation will also celebrate Give 8/28 — the only nationwide giving day for Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits.
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
South Carolina State Fair looking to hire 50 temporary workers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair is looking for temporary workers for the first time since it started over 150 years ago. The general manager of the fair, Nancy Smith, says there’s a combination of factors contributing to the need for help. “I think we’re experiencing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ketk.com
Waterspouts seen along coast of South Carolina
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.
What is included in South Carolina’s tax-free weekend?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories […]
Gov. Henry McMaster, Darlington Raceway announce safe driving partnership
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry Master, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Darlington Raceway will partner for a campaign to increase safety on the road, according to an announcement late Thursday morning at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach. The partnership will bring awareness to safe driving partnerships and include signs […]
Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
Graduates of Piedmont Technical College’s associate degree nursing program from Newberry County were recognized in a spring pinning ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. The students are, from left: Alyssa Flynn; Catherine Davis; LaQuesha Morris; and Mary Elizabeth Hunter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
This Is South Carolina's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
live5news.com
SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
'Gentle giant:' Family friend remembers Sumter hospital worker killed after knee to groin
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Days after a hospital worker’s death was ruled a homicide, his family and friends are speaking out about their tragic loss, and how they want 40-year-old Kevin Robinson to be remembered. “When I was finally able to see him, my heart dropped to my...
AOL Corp
From hired to fired: Richland County needs to lose its new jail director to start fixes
What seemed impossible has been accomplished by Richland County. The county has made its jail worse. In light of the latest gaffe, the county’s new jail director should resign, and if he doesn’t take that high road, the county needs to fire him immediately. Anything less will make Richland County a laughing stock of administration and could deepen the problems plaguing the jail, a prospect that seemed fantastical given the depth of the issues.
live5news.com
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
Teens charged with shooting 9-year-old South Carolina boy in the leg
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fairfield County deputies have arrested four suspects who they said were responsible for shooting a 9-year-old boy in the leg. Officers say the four suspects were located and taken into custody early Friday morning in Kershaw County with the help of deputies over there. The suspects...
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
WRDW-TV
Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
Family of missing boater on Lake Murray speaks out
LAKE MURRAY OF RICHLAND, S.C. — The search for a missing boater on Lake Murray entered its fourth day on Thursday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been looking for a boater that they say fell into the water Sunday afternoon. A release from the agency suggests...
Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
Comments / 0