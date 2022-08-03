ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

UNUM Group/Colonial Life Awards The Big Red Barn Retreat A Grant to Support Farm-to-Table Program for Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members, and First Responders

 4 days ago
ciu.edu

CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Central Carolina Community Foundation Celebrates Black Philanthropy Month

Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands' leader in collaborative philanthropy, invites the community to join the annual Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) celebrations throughout August 2022. Black Philanthropy Month is a national, coordinated effort to celebrate African American and African-descent giving in all its forms. The Community Foundation, along with its African American Philanthropy Committee, celebrates this important month each year to recognize and uplift the voices of our region's Black philanthropists. Through stories and action-focused communication on our social media, we will share how Black philanthropists impact our community with their time, talent and treasure. The Foundation will also celebrate Give 8/28 — the only nationwide giving day for Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits.
COLUMBIA, SC
ketk.com

Waterspouts seen along coast of South Carolina

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land.
SCIENCE
WSAV News 3

What is included in South Carolina’s tax-free weekend?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers across South Carolina can purchase various items free of sales tax during the state’s annual Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. The 72-hour tax-free weekend will begin on Friday, August 5, and runs through Sunday, August 7. Eligible items – from computers to clothes, school supplies, and dorm room accessories […]
SHOPPING
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman loses $60K in ‘Best Buy’ scam

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a recent scam that defrauded a woman of thousands of dollars. Deputies said the scammed happened in late July with the woman receiving an email from what she thought was Best Buy’s Geek Squad. The email read that the woman’s […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
ORANGEBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
AOL Corp

From hired to fired: Richland County needs to lose its new jail director to start fixes

What seemed impossible has been accomplished by Richland County. The county has made its jail worse. In light of the latest gaffe, the county’s new jail director should resign, and if he doesn’t take that high road, the county needs to fire him immediately. Anything less will make Richland County a laughing stock of administration and could deepen the problems plaguing the jail, a prospect that seemed fantastical given the depth of the issues.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
WRDW-TV

Search continues for S.C. man who went missing on Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search continues for a Columbia man who went missing at Lake Murray on Sunday. Reports say that on July 31, a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said the missing person...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
SUMTER, SC

