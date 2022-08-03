UNUM Group/Colonial Life Awards The Big Red Barn Retreat A Grant to Support Farm-to-Table Program for Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members, and First Responders

Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands' leader in collaborative philanthropy, invites the community to join the annual Black Philanthropy Month (BPM) celebrations throughout August 2022. Black Philanthropy Month is a national, coordinated effort to celebrate African American and African-descent giving in all its forms. The Community Foundation, along with its African American Philanthropy Committee, celebrates this important month each year to recognize and uplift the voices of our region's Black philanthropists. Through stories and action-focused communication on our social media, we will share how Black philanthropists impact our community with their time, talent and treasure. The Foundation will also celebrate Give 8/28 — the only nationwide giving day for Black-led and Black-benefiting nonprofits.

