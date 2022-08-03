Read on www.corneliustoday.com
CRTPO set to hold special meeting following recent threats related to I-77 toll lane proposal
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is set to discuss a recent threat against them and the board related to the Interstate 77 South proposal, according to a spokesperson. The meeting will be held remotely on Monday at 1 p.m. via Facebook Live. The news comes after...
Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market
SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
Traffic Team 9 breaks down alternate routes amid busy weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It’s going to be an action-packed weekend in the Queen City, which is set to cause some issues getting around town. Some of the events include the Eucharist Congress Procession, where thousands of Catholics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Charlotte. The will...
WBTV
Tax assessors to revaluate Mecklenburg County properties
Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm” campaign in 2021 to generate funding for local farmland conservation projects. Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV legally labeled a habitual felon. Updated: 6 hours ago. A local tow truck driver could be facing significant time behind bars following...
WBTV
Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
wvlt.tv
Wears Valley Fire Department gifted new fire truck
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After they lost their own truck during wildfires earlier this year, Wears Valley Fire Department crews received a special gift from a fellow fire department in Belmont, North Carolina, on Friday. The Community Fire Department promised crews in Wears Valley that they would donate their...
WBTV
Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord
The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
Weekend Activity: Check Out the Matthews Farmers Market
Looking for something to do over the weekend? Why not check out the Matthews Farmers' Market? It's a great place to spend the morning or early afternoon. Let's check out some more details below.
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at home after intense lightning storm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire broke out at a Cabarrus County home after an intense lightning storm Thursday night, authorities said. Paul Lof shared video with Channel 9 of the flames shooting through the roof of the house on Fairmead Drive. Cabarrus County emergency communications said the call...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
Top Speed
Exclusive: A Peak Inside Retro Designs Speed And Custom, North Carolina
Retro Designs - Speed and Custom are an automotive design studio and shop based in the heart of Concord, North Carolina. The brainchild of Daniel Valjevac, Retro Designs started out as a fabrication shop back in ’09. Fast forward to today and they handle everything from period correct restorations to full-blown custom builds.
Downed power lines closed part of Wilkinson Blvd after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of Wilkinson Boulevard was closed near Charlotte Douglas International Airport because of downed power lines after a crash. Wilkinson Blvd was closed near Morris Field Dr. A Queen City News crew on scene said wires were laying across the roadway. A car was seen being loaded onto […]
Charlotte Douglas sees hundreds of delays, cancelations second weekend in a row
CHARLOTTE — There were nearly 600 delays at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, marking the most delays in the country, according to the website Flight Aware. On Sunday, there were over 400 delays. This is the second weekend that the airport has had more than 500 delays....
corneliustoday.com
Staycation: Why don’t you just stay?
Aug. 5. By TL Bernthal. Travel costs are up and there’s still plenty of summer left for a vacation. So, why not a staycation? Lake Norman has a boatload of options, some free, others requiring tickets or reservations, all promising fun. Nearby Davidson could be a day trip offering...
Catawba respond to report, investigation surrounding Kings Mountain casino project
A federal investigation into the Catawba Nation’s casino project in Kings Mountain is a standard review of the tribe’s agreements and operations and is not focused on the relatives of politicians receiving money from casino vendors, the Catawba said in a statement. The National Indian Gaming Commission spokesperson...
HOA threatens to fine residents after vandals damage cluster mailboxes in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors in a south Charlotte condo complex said they've been warned of potential fines by their homeowners' association for their damaged mailboxes after they said thieves broke into them several times this summer. Neighbors at the Chalcombe Court condominiums said they're fed up with the break-ins...
Officials investigating fire that destroyed Concord house
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire that destroyed a home in Cabarrus County Thursday night was caused by a lightning strike, officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire off Fairmead Drive, near Fieldstone Drive Thursday. Paul Loffire, a firefighter from Cabarrus County, shared videos and photos of the scene with WCNC Charlotte. Video from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke pouring from the home's roof while crews worked to put out the fire.
The Best Museums to Visit in Charlotte
If you're looking for a dose of culture on your trip to Charlotte, you won't be disappointed. The city is home to some excellent museums, covering everything from art and history to science and nature. Here are our picks for the best museums to visit in Charlotte.
