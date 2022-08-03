ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
WBTV

Tax assessors to revaluate Mecklenburg County properties

Three Rivers Land Trust launched the “Save the Farm” campaign in 2021 to generate funding for local farmland conservation projects. Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV legally labeled a habitual felon. Updated: 6 hours ago. A local tow truck driver could be facing significant time behind bars following...
WBTV

Storms bring damage, acts of kindness on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through Rowan County on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. The storms caused scattered reports of damage, but also at least one act of random kindness. The American Red Cross assisted one person who was displaced from their home due to storm...
wvlt.tv

Wears Valley Fire Department gifted new fire truck

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After they lost their own truck during wildfires earlier this year, Wears Valley Fire Department crews received a special gift from a fellow fire department in Belmont, North Carolina, on Friday. The Community Fire Department promised crews in Wears Valley that they would donate their...
WBTV

Crash closes part of Old Airport Road in Concord

The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County. The original completion date was by the end of 2022. Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction.
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
Top Speed

Exclusive: A Peak Inside Retro Designs Speed And Custom, North Carolina

Retro Designs - Speed and Custom are an automotive design studio and shop based in the heart of Concord, North Carolina. The brainchild of Daniel Valjevac, Retro Designs started out as a fabrication shop back in ’09. Fast forward to today and they handle everything from period correct restorations to full-blown custom builds.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Downed power lines closed part of Wilkinson Blvd after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A portion of Wilkinson Boulevard was closed near Charlotte Douglas International Airport because of downed power lines after a crash. Wilkinson Blvd was closed near Morris Field Dr. A Queen City News crew on scene said wires were laying across the roadway. A car was seen being loaded onto […]
corneliustoday.com

Staycation: Why don’t you just stay?

Aug. 5. By TL Bernthal. Travel costs are up and there’s still plenty of summer left for a vacation. So, why not a staycation? Lake Norman has a boatload of options, some free, others requiring tickets or reservations, all promising fun. Nearby Davidson could be a day trip offering...
WCNC

Officials investigating fire that destroyed Concord house

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire that destroyed a home in Cabarrus County Thursday night was caused by a lightning strike, officials said. Firefighters responded to a fire off Fairmead Drive, near Fieldstone Drive Thursday. Paul Loffire, a firefighter from Cabarrus County, shared videos and photos of the scene with WCNC Charlotte. Video from the scene showed flames and heavy smoke pouring from the home's roof while crews worked to put out the fire.
Charlotte Unlimited

The Best Museums to Visit in Charlotte

If you're looking for a dose of culture on your trip to Charlotte, you won't be disappointed. The city is home to some excellent museums, covering everything from art and history to science and nature. Here are our picks for the best museums to visit in Charlotte.
