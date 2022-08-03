Victory cruises to victory in Senate race

Incumbent Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, scored a resounding win over challenger Brian VanDussen in Tuesday’s Republican primary for the state Senate District 31 seat, which covers much of Ottawa County.

Victory received 66.1 percent of the votes (33,913), while VanDussen of Zeeland received 33.9 percent (17,423).

Victory moves on to face Democratic challenger Kim Nagy in the November general election. Nagy, a Grand Haven High School graduate now living in Jenison, ran unopposed Tuesday.