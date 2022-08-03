Class of 2023 four-star prospect Jamie Kaiser tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Sunday, August 7th. The 6-foot-5 small forward from Burke, Va., will decide between Indiana, Virginia, and Maryland. Each program has hosted him for an official visit. Kaiser also visited Wisconsin and Harvard officially and received additional offers from Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, Miami, Ohio State, Illinois, and several others.

BURKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO