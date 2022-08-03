ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave

At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

No growth reported on Vantage Highway Fire; containment at 35%

VANTAGE — The Vantage Highway Fire — the largest wildfire in the state so far this year — had no new growth reported overnight as fire crews continued to work on containment. The perimeter of the fire remains at about 26,500 acres, while about 17,000 acres have...
VANTAGE, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: New Level 3 evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire

UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) — New Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the now 2,000-acre Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 (leave now) evacuation for all residences south and west of the Umptanum Road and Shushuskin Road intersection including Overlook Road, Coyote Run, Long Tom Canyon Road, Umptanum Road south and west of Durr Road, Durr Road and Wenas Road.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

House Fire in Malaga

Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
MALAGA, WA
ifiberone.com

Grant PUD touts record sockeye salmon at Priest Rapids Dam

DESERT AIRE - It’s the largest sockeye salmon return since Grant PUD began tallying fish back in 1960. Through the end of July, more than 640,000 Sockeye used the Priest Rapids Dam fish ladders on their journey from the ocean to tributaries in the upper waters of the Columbia River Basin.
DESERT AIRE, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan

MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
MANSON, WA
News Talk KIT

High Violent Offender Dies in Yakima Shooting

A Yakima man who died in a recent shooting was considered to be a high-violent offender by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. Police are still searching for a suspect or suspects in the July 28 shooting death of 33-year-old Daniel Bridges. Yakima Police say the suspect was well...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee

The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

2 people killed in motorcycle crash near Chelan after swerving to avoid cougar in the road

CHELAN — Two people on a motorcycle were killed Saturday night near Chelan after swerving to avoid a cougar in the road on state Route 971. James R. Desmarais, a 69-year-old Chelan man, was riding a 2009 Honda motorcycle south on SR 971 when he swerved to avoid the animal, according to the state patrol. The man lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road to the right where it struck a guardrail.
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Brace Yourselves, Another Heat Wave is Coming

A slightly tamer heatwave is coming to the Wenatchee Columbia Basin area on August 5, with the possibility of thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures will rise up to 95-102 degrees by Monday or Tuesday. Temperatures should cool down to the lower 90s by Wednesday, however that is subject to...
WENATCHEE, WA

