CHELAN — Two people on a motorcycle were killed Saturday night near Chelan after swerving to avoid a cougar in the road on state Route 971. James R. Desmarais, a 69-year-old Chelan man, was riding a 2009 Honda motorcycle south on SR 971 when he swerved to avoid the animal, according to the state patrol. The man lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road to the right where it struck a guardrail.

CHELAN, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO