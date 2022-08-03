Whitmer Thomas announces new album The Older I Get The Funnier I Was

Read on www.thefader.com
Related
The FADER
Omar Apollo announces Prototype tour with Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo has confirmed details of a headline North American tour. Apollo will be joined by R&B singer Ravyn Lenae on the Prototype Tour. The pair will play 23-dates through October and November, including shows at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Brooklyn's Kings Theatre. Tickets go on general sale from Friday, August 12.
The FADER
The Mars Volta announce first album in 10 years, release new single
The Mars Volta returned earlier this summer after a decade-long hiatus, sharing two new songs and sparking speculation of an album being on the way. It's finally happening: The Mars Volta will release a self-titled LP on September 16. The forthcoming record will include the previously released singles, "Graveyard Love" and "Blacklight Shine."
The FADER
WILLOW announces new album, shares “hover like a GODDESS” video
WILLOW has announced details of a new album. COPINGMECHANISM will be released on September 23 and will feature single "hover like a GODDESS." A new video for that song can be seen below. "Every woman deserves to be worshiped," WILLOW said in a statement about the track. "This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all."
The FADER
Slipknot show their range with new single “Yen”
Following the release of Slipknot's lead single "The Dying Song (Time To Sing)" off their upcoming album THE END, SO FAR comes "Yen." While "The Dying Song" was a ripper, "Yen" is more subdued (with a heavy chorus, though—c'mon it's Slipknot), showing off the band's range. Listen to it below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The FADER
DJ Khaled, Drake, and Lil Baby channel Saturday Night Fever on “Staying Alive”
DJ Khaled has dropped new song "Staying Alive," a collaboration with Drake and Lil Baby, alongside a big budget video. Check that out above. "Staying Alive" will feature on Khaled's upcoming album God Did, due August 26. Drake and Khaled have worked together multiple times, including on songs "Popstar," "Greece,"...
The FADER
Carly Rae Jepsen finds herself in a disastrous dating loop on “Beach House”
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared new song "Beach House," the first single from her upcoming album The Loneliest Time. Check out a lyric video for the single below. "Beach House" takes its title from a date idea by someone Jepsen explains she has matched with on an app. “I got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably gonna hurt your feelings,” she sings as she details the notoriously tumultuous landscape of Tinder et al. Jepsen also finds disappointment in a man whose mum made the picnic they ate together and another potential partner who, of course, turns out to be married.
Comments / 0