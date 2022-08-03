Whitmer Thomas announces new album The Older I Get The Funnier I Was

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared new song "Beach House," the first single from her upcoming album The Loneliest Time. Check out a lyric video for the single below. "Beach House" takes its title from a date idea by someone Jepsen explains she has matched with on an app. “I got a beach house in Malibu and I’m probably gonna hurt your feelings,” she sings as she details the notoriously tumultuous landscape of Tinder et al. Jepsen also finds disappointment in a man whose mum made the picnic they ate together and another potential partner who, of course, turns out to be married.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO