Free College Boosts Application and Enrollment Rates in Maine, Shocker

It's been the tale of two summers in Maine so far. For almost all of June and about 10 days in July, the summer was delivering moderate temperatures and low humidity. That was putting smiles on people's faces and leaving air conditioners dormant. But the last few weeks have brought increased heat and waves of oppressive humidity that have left more than a few Mainers longing for fall already. So if you think it's been too hot for you in July, you're going to want to run and hide when August hits.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO