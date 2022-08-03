Read on www.an17.com
Shane Dalton Stafford
Shane Dalton Stafford of Livingston, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 26. He was born on Tuesday, June 18, 1996, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of Tom "Dooley" and Sharon H. Stafford. Shane is survived by his parents, Tom "Dooley" and Sharon H. Stafford,...
Louie Jean Magee
Louie Jean Magee passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the age of 79. Louie Jean was born on September 13, 1942 in Independence, LA to Louis Spinks and Noran Athey Spinks. Louie Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert “Bob” Magee; her son, Jeff Magee...
Beverly Windom Pecot
Beverly Windom Pecot, 73, a New Orleans native and resident of Mandeville, LA passed away Wednesday August 3, 2022 at St. Tammany Hospital. Beverly was born in New Orleans, LA July 13, 1949. She was the only daughter of Clarence Charles Windom and Geraldine Finas Windom. Her late brother was Ralph Hurley and her surviving brother is Raymond Windom.
Elois Smith McNabb
A resident of Greensburg, LA, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home. She was born August 10, 1926 in Greensburg, LA and was 95 years of age. Elois was a member of the St. Helena Parish School Board, Greensburg Town Council, Louisiana Cosmetology Board, and Zachary Taylor Parkway Commission. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Mrs. Brenda McNabb Meadows (Jimmie), Mrs. Suzanne McNabb Harrell (Ronald), and Mrs. Luora McNabb Arthur (Samuel J.); 1 brother, Harold Ray Smith; 6 grandchildren, Anna Scott Harrell Sain (Allen), Phillip Wade Harrell (Keri), Jim Meadows, Jeffrey Meadows, Benjamin Michael Ficklin (Amanda), Lesley Suzzanne Smith (Geoffrey); 5 great-grandchildren, Drew Caston McNabb Harrell (Cameron), Charlie Belle Harrell, Ronnie Suzanne Harrell, Catherine Elois Smith, Caroline Elise Eschete. Preceded in death by her husband, Benny M. McNabb; granddaughter, Lacey O’Day Ficklin; parents, Lu Ora Allen Smith and Harvey Watson Smith; brothers, Matthew Smith and Albert Smith; sister, Nannie Mae Womack; son in law, Jimmie Meadows; beloved aunt, Eula Carruth. The family would like to thank her caretakers, Bobbie Jean Tillis, Debra Tillis, Charlotte Matthews, and Lorraine Burton. A private family service will be held at Greensburg United Methodist Church, Greensburg, with visitation from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Monday, August 8, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Rick Bonaldi. Interment Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. Pallbearers will be Drew Caston McNabb Harrell, Phillip Wade Harrell, Benjamin Michael Ficklin, Allen Sain, Jim Meadows, and Jeffrey Meadows. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Gulfport man dies in Slidell crash; three others injured
SLIDELL---Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near Fremeaux Avenue in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Athuris Rapp of Gulfport, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2021...
Nancy S. Adams
Nancy peacefully passed away Friday morning, August 5th, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was a feisty lady who wore her heart on her sleeve and would not hesitate to let you know what was on her mind. Most who knew her, knew her as "Nan". Nan loved in her own way, but when it came to family, there was a love like no other. She attended every family function, where you could always see her cutting-up, dancing, having a good time, and making memories that the family will cherish forever.
Michael Rivet
And a resident of Franklinton died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence. He enjoyed the outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and family. Survived by:. Daughter: Lauren Rivet and Johnathn. 2 Grandchildren: McKinlee Rivet, Evan Rivet. Numerous nieces and nephews and other...
Diane Robertson Martinez
Diane, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Diane loved to travel with her husband. If they could think of a trip, they went. She absolutely loved coffee and was so happy to share conversation over a big cup. Diane adored cats and always had many furry companions. She enjoyed going out to eat with her friends and family didn’t matter how far the drive. Diane was sweet and loving who will be forever missed.
Rita P. Charbonnet
After a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, Rita Pepitone Charbonnet passed away at her home on August 5, 2022, at the age of 82. Rita was born on April 11, 1940. She grew up in Ponchatoula with 9 siblings and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rita worked for Citizen’s Bank and First Guaranty Bank in Hammond. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was completely devoted to her family. Rita loved spending time with her children, taking trips with her mother and sisters, and going camping with her grandchildren. She rarely missed a ballgame or any other event that her grandchildren participated in.
Glenn Andrew Boone
Glenn Andrew Boone of Angie, Louisiana, passed from this life to be with his Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the age of 84. He was born in Sandy Hook, MS to Homer and Ollie Boone, as one of eleven children. He was a U.S. Army veteran and owner of Boone Heavy Equipment Services. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing. Mr. Boone will be remembered as an honest, kind, and compassionate person who always put the interest of others before his own.
Linda Kern
Linda, age 61, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Linda took great pride in raising her two sons and always made sure they had everything they could want and need. Growing up, she was the fun mom. Playing board games, card games, puzzles, and even video games; if her sons were into it, she dove right in and joined them. Linda was a huge Mardi Gras fan and every year she took her boys and family to all of the parades. She was a true boy mom and was always up for an adventure. Becoming a grandmother was her next biggest accomplishment and she took her title of Grandma very seriously. Linda adored her grandkids and would always spend time with them outside. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was known to joke around, and share laughs with friends and family. Linda was an incredible woman who left her family with a lifetime of wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.
Loranger man dies in late night crash near Clements Road off LA 1054
LORANGER---Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Triston Pennington of Loranger. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
Hammond man dies in crash near Kentwood Saturday night
KENTWOOD---Last night, August 6, shortly after 11:10 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
Much-needed construction projects underway as new school year begins in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, La. – When classes begin Aug. 9 in Livingston Parish, several students will return to campuses that have received major upgrades and improvements or have construction projects underway. Included in the district’s major construction list are athletic facility improvements at Denham Springs High School, a new cafeteria and...
Single-game SLU football tickets go on sale Monday
HAMMOND, La. – Single-game tickets for the upcoming Southeastern Louisiana University football season will be available through the SLU Athletics Ticket Office starting Monday. To purchase tickets, visit www.LionSports.net/tickets or contact the ticket office at (985) 549-5466. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m....
Driver dies, passenger seriously injured in one-car crash Friday night near Roseland
ROSELAND---On Friday, August 5, shortly after 11:55 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2013...
Science and robotics camps introduce students to future class, career options
DENHAM SPRINGS---They weren’t your grandfather’s science camps. Livingston Parish students attending the Denham Springs STEM and Robotics Center’s “Mrs. Moore’s Science and Robotics All-Stars Camp” July 11-15 learned about the latest concepts in science through interactive, hands-on projects, including the building and competition of complex robots.
West Hoffman Road bridge remains closed due to rain delays
PONCHATOULA—Work on the West Hoffman Road bridge project has been delayed due to rain. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said crews will not be able to complete the overlay project at the site of the West Hoffman Road bridge, due to the rainy conditions this week. As a result, the West Hoffman bridge closure is expected to continue through Wednesday, Aug. 10. Signs will be posted, and no traffic will be allowed through the construction zone.
