ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Magic Johnson Says NBA Should Retire Bill Russell’s Number

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZB8q_0h3DJrUx00

The former Lakers superstar appeals to commissioner Adam Silver to give the Celtics legend a permanent honor.

The NBA lost a giant Sunday with the death of 11-time league champion Bill Russell .

One of the most influential basketball players in history, the Celtics legend was revered for his athletic grace on the court and his social impact off the court.

In the wake of his death at age 88, some observers are calling for the NBA to retire Russell’s No. 6 jersey across the entire league . Now, one of the NBA’s greatest players has come out in favor of such a move to honor Russell in perpetuity.

On Tuesday, longtime Lakers superstar Magic Johnson added his voice to those in support of pulling No. 6 from circulation by calling on commissioner Adam Silver to take action.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In addition to leading the Celtics to 11 championships in a 13-year span, Russell was named NBA MVP five times and won the league’s rebounding title four times. He also powered the University of San Francisco, the only college to offer him a scholarship , to two NCAA titles.

Related Coverage:

Daily Cover: Why Deshaun Watson Should Be Held Responsible by Us

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Magic Johnson
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from ex-Nets player

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

WATCH: Viral Footage Of Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 7. Recently, there was some footage of him playing basketball and looking fantastic. The 38-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Celtics#Mvp#Iconic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

87K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy