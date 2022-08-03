Woman in critical condition after shooting, suspect arrested

Read on foxillinois.com
Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
Man arrested in Prairie Street shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is facing charges after an early Friday morning shooting. Police were sent at approximately 2:16 a.m. to the 400 block of North Prairie Street for a reported shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found a 28-year-old Urbana resident with a non-life-threatening injury...
Name of man who died in Champaign car crash released
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a man who died in a Champaign car crash Thursday has been released. Emergency crews were called out for a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive near West Kirby Avenue. Jovan A. Smith, age 34,...
Champaign man dies after car collides with tree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says it happened at 9:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive. We're told Jovan A. Smith, 34, was traveling southbound on Kenwood Drive when he lost control...
Man dead after losing control of vehicle, coroner says
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man is dead after a crash Thursday night in Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jovan A. Smith, 34, was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m. at the scene. A single-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m., between Kenwood Drive and West Kirby Avenue. Champaign Police said that Smith was driving on […]
Urbana Police: Woman hurt in shooting, suspect arrested
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– Urbana Police are investigating after they said a woman was hurt after a shooting. A suspect in the shooting was arrested. Police were called to an area near South Philo Road and East Harding Drive at around 2:15 a.m. on July 24 regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old […]
Man arrested for possession of meth in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Troy W. Huddleston is facing meth charges after police were searching his house Friday morning. Charleton Police were called at 4:37 a.m. to respond to a burglary in the 1300 Block of Davis Street. Before the police arrived, officers say they spoke with Huddleston who...
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
Rantoul Inn murder suspect allegedly ‘kicked and hit’ friend, causing death
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set at $750,000 for a 27-year-old accused of kicking and hitting another woman, causing her death. Khydijah Brazell was arraigned at the Champaign County Courthouse Wednesday on four counts of first-degree murder following the Monday death of Shelby Rix. Rix and Brazell were friends, according to the account that […]
Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
Rantoul Police arrest woman in connection to deadly fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight. In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Officers found 27-year-old […]
Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
‘It’s sad,’ hotel manager says after deadly fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fight broke out at a Rantoul hotel Monday that left one woman dead and another in custody. Rantoul police arrested 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell in connection to the incident. She was charged with murder. First Heritage Inn front desk manager Diana Day doesn’t believe any of the hotel staff saw anything. […]
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
Firefighter sentenced for gas theft
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A former firefighter in Edgar County was recently sentenced for using a department credit card to purchase gas for his personal vehicle. Dale Colter served as a volunteer firefighter for the Paris Community Fire Protection District in the town of Vermilion. He was caught on surveillance video at a local gas station filling up his personal truck. He was recorded doing so more than 50 times in 2019.
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
Man arrested for murder after deadly overnight shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested on a charge of First Degree Murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Decatur early Sunday morning. Jackie G. Deberry was identified as a suspect by investigating detectives and an arrest warrant was issued. Deberry was eventually located and arrested in the area […]
Jelani Day's family launches foundation in his honor
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The family of Jelani Day is officially launching a foundation in his honor. It is a non-profit foundation to promote social change, initiate missing person reform, and provide scholarships to students. An event called "An All White Affair" will kick-start the foundation's efforts. It is...
