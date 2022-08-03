Altoona brush site extends hours for storm cleanup
ALTOONA — The city's brush site will be open extended hours today to accept fallen branches and other lawn debris caused by overnight storms that swept the area.
Usually open from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, the site at 800 Garfield St. will instead be running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Available only to Altoona city residents, the brush site accepts tree trunks, limbs, branches, twigs, brush, leaves, grass clippings, garden plants and untreated wood.
