ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Shane Waldron: Seahawks will keep their quarterback plan 'in-house'

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkcZd_0h3DGtj800

Now that DK Metcalf has been extended, the most-important decision the Seattle Seahawks will make over the next few weeks is who they will start at quarterback when the 2022 season begins. In Russell Wilson’s absence the team opted not to pick a quarterback in this year’s draft. They also passed on the free agent class and were never seriously involved in any trade talks to pick up a veteran.

Now that training camp has arrived, the team has only a couple options left. They amount to choosing between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, who have been competing to replace Wilson.

To hear offensive coordinator Shane Waldron tell it, the Seahawks have some kind of plan at this position that’s worth keeping secret. Speaking with reporters yesterday, Waldron said the team has a plan at quarterback but they will be keeping it in-house.

Anyway. It will either be Smith or Lock this year and then somebody else in 2023.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage

It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap

The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns

The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiving corps is a major concern heading to the 2022 season, but quarterback Dak Prescott is keeping a positive mindset despite all the issues they are facing. To say that the Cowboys’ WR group is thin would be an understatement. The franchise is severely lacking in that area, with James Washington’s […] The post Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Cowboys’ wide receiver concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'

Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade

According to reports out of Cleveland, running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade. However, the same reports indicate that the Browns have declined the request, telling Hunt that his best move would be to perform well in Cleveland this season and “earn his next contract.”. Hunt signed a...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony: Who's in, and how to watch

At 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have its annual ceremony celebrating a new class of enshrines. ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns for the 27th year on Saturday, Aug. 6, as eight enshrines officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Coverage of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, a new afternoon time for the annual event. ESPN Radio will also offer live coverage of the event.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals in desperate need of help at two key defensive positions

Following a sold-out Red & White Practice that approximately 18,000 fans attended, the Arizona Cardinals have a deficiency at two key defensive positions. While there is plenty to be excited about, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, two of the team’s biggest positional question marks from the beginning of the offseason have been left unanswered. Those, of course, are the edge rusher and cornerback spots. With the home opener against the Chiefs just over a month away, time is running short.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Recruiting: Why some players just aren't right for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has been under fire for its recruiting efforts in the 2023 cycle, and it’s somewhat deservedly so. Coming off of a College Football Playoff appearance and Big Ten championship, the Wolverines are lagging, missing out on a lot of high-profile recruits. The biggest being in-state quarterback Dante Moore, a five-star prospect rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 player in the country, regardless of position. Jim Harbaugh offered Moore when he was in seventh grade, and the maize and blue appeared to be the team to beat, but things went sour over the course of the last year, and Moore opted to go to Oregon, a team with a new head coach in Dan Lanning, who’s primarily defensive-minded.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy