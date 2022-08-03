Shane Waldron: Seahawks will keep their quarterback plan 'in-house'

Now that DK Metcalf has been extended, the most-important decision the Seattle Seahawks will make over the next few weeks is who they will start at quarterback when the 2022 season begins. In Russell Wilson’s absence the team opted not to pick a quarterback in this year’s draft. They also passed on the free agent class and were never seriously involved in any trade talks to pick up a veteran.

Now that training camp has arrived, the team has only a couple options left. They amount to choosing between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, who have been competing to replace Wilson.

To hear offensive coordinator Shane Waldron tell it, the Seahawks have some kind of plan at this position that’s worth keeping secret. Speaking with reporters yesterday, Waldron said the team has a plan at quarterback but they will be keeping it in-house.

Anyway. It will either be Smith or Lock this year and then somebody else in 2023.