Kansas State

Kansas voters overwhelmingly reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment

By DAVID LIM
POLITICO
 4 days ago
Salon

Republicans learn the lesson of Kansas: Indiana takes repulsive abortion debate behind closed doors

The voters of Kansas just rejected a Republican effort to ban abortion on Tuesday — but that doesn't seem to have deterred Republicans elsewhere in the region. Instead, both the misogynistic and the anti-democratic views of the modern Republican Party were on full display in Indiana on Thursday as the state's GOP-led legislature debated over how hard they plan to ban abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Dems on parade

THREE'S A CROWD — Three of the nation’s top Democrats have visited Massachusetts in as many weeks, and they’re not just stopping by to say hello. Vice President Kamala Harris’s abortion-rights roundtable in Boston yesterday capped off a mad dash of Democrats through the Bay State that started with first lady Jill Biden at the American Federation of Teachers convention in mid-July and was followed just days later by President Joe Biden’s climate speech in Somerset.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
