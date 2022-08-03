Look: Gisele Bundchen Shares Birthday Message For Tom Brady

On Wednesday morning, Danica Patrick took to Instagram to share an update after she had her breast implants removed. "11 weeks since implant removal and I am getting all of my markers checked again," she said. 14 vials worth. 🥴 I am also sending in a stool (so f-ing humbling to do, if you know you know) and saliva test for review as well... last time I did it test my dysbiosis level was 10/10. So I’m hoping that has improved!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO