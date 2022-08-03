ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Gisele Bundchen Shares Birthday Message For Tom Brady

By Andrew McCarty
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Excused From Friday's Practice - Here's Why

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wasn't spotted at this Friday's practice. Naturally, people were a bit concerned. But the reason for Brady's absence is less serious than some might think (at least, from a playing standpoint). According to Bucs insider Greg Auman, Brady was excused from practice today to attend to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics

Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gisele B Ndchen#Buccaneers#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Celebrities#Sports#Nfc
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Modeling Video Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season where she'll resume her role as a sideline reporter for FOX. The 44-year-old still has some time to enjoy the offseason, though. Andrews may be a full-time NFL sideline reporter, but she's also an occasional model from time to time.
NFL
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Admission

If you follow Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on social media, their life looks like a fairytale. After all, we're talking about a legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest supermodels of all-time. This week, Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday with a picturesque post. Things aren't always this...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Shares Important Health Update

On Wednesday morning, Danica Patrick took to Instagram to share an update after she had her breast implants removed. "11 weeks since implant removal and I am getting all of my markers checked again," she said. 14 vials worth. 🥴 I am also sending in a stool (so f-ing humbling to do, if you know you know) and saliva test for review as well... last time I did it test my dysbiosis level was 10/10. So I’m hoping that has improved!"
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Golf Legend Greg Norman

Few athlete divorces, if any, have garnered more attention than the divorce of Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy. Norman and Andrassy split in 2007, following more than two decades of marriage. The golf legend and his ex-wife were married in 1981. They were together until 2007. The Street had more...
TENNIS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
596K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy